Published 16:19 IST, January 16th 2025
Lotus Emira, Emeya Launched in India: Price, Features, and More
Lotus Cars has launched its two new products for the Indian market, the Emira, an ICE performance sedan and Emeya, an EV performance sedan. Check details:
- 1 min read
New Lotus Cars in India: Lotus Cars has launched two new products for the Indian market. The British automaker has introduced the Emira, an ICE sedan, and Emeya, an EV performance sedan in India. Both the Emira and Emeya are two-door performance vehicles with aerodynamic design, features and stylish interiors. The Emira has a 3.5L V6 engine, claimed to go from 0 to 100kmph in four seconds with a top speed of 290kmph. On the other hand, the less-priced Emeya has a 102kWh battery pack, offering a maximum range of 610km.
Here’s a rundown of the specifications, price, and features for the buyers of the Lotus Emira and Emeya:
Lotus Emira Price:
The price of the Lotus Emira starts at Rs 3,22,31,748 (ex-showroom).
Lotus Emira Engine Specifications:
The Lotus Emira has a 3.5L V6 petrol engine, producing 405BHP and 430Nm torque. It has a claimed 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.3 seconds and a claimed top speed of 290 km/h.
Lotus Emira Features:
The Lotus Emira has features such as a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, drive modes, and others.
Lotus Emeya Price:
The price of the Lotus Emeya starts at Rs 2,33,51,065 (ex-showroom).
This is a developing story…
