Planning To Buy Maruti Suzuki Swift: Here Are Its Top Three Alternatives That You Need To Check

Maruti Suzuki Swift Alternatives: The Maruti Suzuki Swift is a compact hatchback, which recently received a facelift in India. Swift now gets bold styling from the exteriors, offers decent space in the cabin, and comes with a comprehensive set of features on offer. Maruti Suzuki Swift offers features such as automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a nine-inch infotainment screen, and more. The Swift has dropped the four-cylinder engine and now it comes with a Z-Series engine. The new engine is a 1.2-litre inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 82 BHP and 111 Nm torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

The price of Maruti Suzuki Swift starts at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Here is a list of top three alternatives that buyers can check in the hatchback segment:

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the entry-level hatchback from Hyundai in India. It offers simple exteriors, spacious cabin, and comes loaded with features. It offers features such as automatic climate control, a wireless charger, an eight-inch infotainment screen, and more. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated inline four-cylinder petrol engine, which churns out 83 BHP and 115 Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission. The price of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios starts at Rs 5.92 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Tata Tiago NRG:

Tata Tiago NRG is a premium version of the regular Tiago hatchback from Tata Motors. Tata offers Tiago NRG with a sportier styling, decent space in the interiors and comes with a comprehensive set of features on offer. For starters, it comes with an automatic climate control, automatic headlamps, and more. It is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which churns out 83 BHP and 113 Nm torque, mated to a five speed manual transmission and an AMT gearbox. The price of the Tata Tiago starts at Rs 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Citroen C3