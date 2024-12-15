Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Automobile /
  • Planning To Buy Maruti Suzuki Swift: Here Are Its Top Three Alternatives That You Need To Check

Published 00:43 IST, December 15th 2024

Planning To Buy Maruti Suzuki Swift: Here Are Its Top Three Alternatives That You Need To Check

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is a compact hatchback, which recently received a facelift in India. Here are its top three alternatives that you can check:

Reported by: Auto Desk
Top three alternatives of Maruti Suzuki Swift in India | Image: Republic

Maruti Suzuki Swift Alternatives: The Maruti Suzuki Swift is a compact hatchback, which recently received a facelift in India. Swift now gets bold styling from the exteriors, offers decent space in the cabin, and comes with a comprehensive set of features on offer. Maruti Suzuki Swift offers features such as automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a nine-inch infotainment screen, and more. The Swift has dropped the four-cylinder engine and now it comes with a Z-Series engine. The new engine is a 1.2-litre inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 82 BHP and 111 Nm torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

The price of Maruti Suzuki Swift starts at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Here is a list of top three alternatives that buyers can check in the hatchback segment:

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the entry-level hatchback from Hyundai in India. It offers simple exteriors, spacious cabin, and comes loaded with features. It offers features such as automatic climate control, a wireless charger, an eight-inch infotainment screen, and more. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated inline four-cylinder petrol engine, which churns out 83 BHP and 115 Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission. The price of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios starts at Rs 5.92 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Also Read: Planning to buy Hyundai Creta? Check out Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Grand Vitara first

Tata Tiago NRG:

Tata Tiago NRG is a premium version of the regular Tiago hatchback from Tata Motors. Tata offers Tiago NRG with a sportier styling, decent space in the interiors and comes with a comprehensive set of features on offer. For starters, it comes with an automatic climate control, automatic headlamps, and more. It is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which churns out 83 BHP and 113 Nm torque, mated to a five speed manual transmission and an AMT gearbox. The price of the Tata Tiago starts at Rs 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Citroen C3

Citroen C3 is the entry-level product from the Citroen lineup in India. It comes with a bulky profile, spacious cabin, and comes with a wide array of features. For starters, it comes with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, and more. It is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 81BHP and 115 Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. There is a 1.2-litre inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine as well, which delivers 120 BHP and 170 Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual transmission.  The price of the Citroen C3 starts at Rs 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. 

Updated 00:43 IST, December 15th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.