PV sales in November: The passenger vehicle segment in India recorded a decline in sales in November 2024. According to a statement from the Federation of Automotive Dealers Association, the segment recorded total sales of 3,21,943 units. This segment fell short of 1,61,216 units compared to October 2024, recording a decline of 33.37 per cent. Comparing it with November 2023, the sales fell short by 51,197 units, recording a decline of 13.72 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

“The PV segment faced notable headwinds, with sales declining 33.37% MoM and 13.72% YoY. Dealers cited weak market sentiment, limited product variety, and insufficient new launches, compounded by the shift of festive demand into October,” Mr C S Vigneshwar, FADA President said.

Why sales of PV segment decline?

According to the statement, the decline in sales is attributed to weak market sentiment, limited new launches, and the early push of the festive season in October has dampened the performance in November’s Performance. The statement also highlighted that the late timing of Diwali in October led to festive registrations spilling over into November, which slightly boosted the numbers but did not sufficiently offset weaker marriage season demand.

Top Three Automakers of November 2024:

Maruti Suzuki:

Maruti Suzuki was in the top position of vehicle retail and recorded total sales of 1,28,521 units. As per the data from FADA, the Maruti Suzuki recorded a decline of 24,582 units. The automaker saw a decline of 19.12 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Maruti Suzuki recorded a market share of 39.92 per cent in November 2024.

Hyundai Motor India Limited:

Hyundai Motor India recorded total retail sales of 43,996 units. It recorded a decline of 7,232 units. Hyundai registered a decline of 16.43 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The automaker saw a market share of 13.67 per cent in November 2024.

Mahindra and Mahindra: