Royal Enfield Flying Flea EV to come with Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud, Showcase likely at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Royal Enfield - Qualcomm: Royal Enfield’s first EV bike Flying Flea was unveiled at Milan Auto Show 2024. Later, the two-wheeler manufacturer at the CES 2025 had announced its partnership with Qualcomm. According to a statement, this partnership will allow the real-time tracking of the forthcoming Flying Flea EV motorcycle. The company has further announced that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon QWM2290 chipset will be used and the connected services will be incorporated through the Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud platform. That said, the Royal Enfield Flying Flea is likely to be showcased at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Here’s everything that you need to know about the Royal Enfield Flying Flea’s Connected Service:

Royal Enfield Flying Flea Connected Feature:

Under this partnership, the Royal Enfield says that Flying Flea and the Snapdragon QWM2290 SoC is designed to provide a ‘connected’ experience to the riders. This chipset powers the vehicle control unit, which is developed in-house of the Flying Flea. It enables the motorcycle to manage every aspects of the vehicle and ride experience through the interactive round TFT cluster. The Snapdragon QWM2290 SoC and Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud give the Flying Flea an ability to maintain communication between the rider and the motorcycle through a multi-modal interaction. This communication is done when the motorcycle ison and off with 4G, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea Features:

The announcement further stated that the upcoming Royal Enfield Flying Flea will offer a dedicated Voice Assist button, five pre-set ride modes. Further, it also allows the system to recognise and enable mobile phone as a smart key to unlock and start the vehicle.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea Product Lineup: