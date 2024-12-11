Toyota Camry 2025 launched in India: Price, Features, Specifications, and more

2025 Toyota Camry Launched: Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the ninth generation of the Camry in India. The Japanese automaker offers the flagship sedan in a single powertrain option. The updated Camry gets a revised exterior, fresh interiors, and a revised list of features. Talking about features, the updated Toyota Camry offers three-zone climate control, ADAS, a 360-degree parking camera, and more. Toyota Camry has no direct rival in India.

Toyota Camry Exteriors:

The Toyota Camry’s exterior design is revised as compared to the previous generation. There are new C-shaped LED headlamps on offer. The bumper is revised and gets functional air vents for better aerodynamics. There are front parking sensors and a camera to help in parking the sedan in tight spaces.

On the side, the dimensions remain identical. Camry continues to run on 18-inch alloy wheels with all four disc brakes. The design of the ORVM and the door handles remains identical.

The rear profile of the Toyota Camry is also revised. Camry gets a new C-shaped LED taillamp and has sharp cuts and creases. There is a subtle diffuser treatment for improved aerodynamics.

Toyota Camry Interiors:

Inside, the design of the dashboard is completely new. There is a new layout of the dashboard with dual-tone treatment. The AC vents get a knurled finish, which enhances the premiumness of the cabin. The steering wheel and the instrument cluster are also revised. The updated Camry 2025 gets a digital instrument cluster as compared to analogue dials which used to offer in the previous generation.

The rear seat armrest continues to offer touch controls for the rear seats. The rear seats of the Toyota Camry have a reclining function as well, which helps in better comfort.

Toyota Camry Features:

The 2025 Toyota Camry offers a comprehensive set of features. For starters, the Camry comes with a 360-degree parking camera, three-zone climate control, a sunroof, and more. Additionally, it also comes with a rear seat heating function, boss mode, and more. It has a new 12.3-inch infotainment and an instrument cluster. Camry offers a 9-speaker JBL sound system.

Toyota Camry Engine Specifications:

The updated Toyota Camry continues to offer a 2.5-litre hybrid petrol engine. The engine produces 171BHP of power and the combined output from the engine and the electric motor is 230BHP. This engine is mated to an e-CVT gearbox.

Toyota Camry Price: