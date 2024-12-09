TVS New Engine: TVS Motor Company has unveiled a new 300cc engine at the MotoSoul 2024. The new engine, named RT-XD4 300, is a 300cc single-cylinder engine. TVS Motor claims that it has better performance and rider comfort. The automaker has showcased this engine but has not revealed yet about the bike, that will get this engine.

“The TVS RT-XD4 is a major milestone, the result of our focus on creating a unique, compelling, TVS-kind of riding experience. Conceptualised, designed, and developed in-house, at our R&D Centre in Hosur, the TVS RT-XD4 is a demonstration of our engineering and research capability,” Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said.

TVS RT-XD4 Specifications:

Talking about the specifications of the TVS RT-XD4 engine platform, it delivers power via four dual technologies. The automaker has used dual overhead cams with a down draft port. According to the automaker, this combination will help in providing high revs and peak performance. The other technology used by the TVS Motor Company is the dual oil pump with a split chamber crankcase. As per the company, this technology will help to deliver optimum lubrication and will provide torque across all rev ranges.

TVS RT-XD4 300 Engine Features:

The newly developed engine by TVS Motor Company, the RT-XD4 is a 299.1 cc, single-cylinder, forward-inclined engine. The company claims that this engine has a power output of 35 PS at 9,000 RPM, and produces 28.5 Nm torque at 7,000 rpm.

The RT-XD4 engine is a liquid-cooled engine, which comes with dual cooling. It has water and oil jackets for cooling. Talking about the transmission options, the RT-XD4 engine is mated to a six-speed manual gear box. However, coming to the clutch, this engine will be provided with an assist and slipper clutch for a better riding experience. The auto manufacturer will offer this engine with a ride-by-wire throttle system.