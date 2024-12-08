IPOs This Week: Full List Of Mainstream And SME IPOs On BSE, NSE - Subscription Dates, Price Band

The momentum in India’s primary market remains strong as 2024 approaches its final weeks. Over 300 companies have collectively raised nearlyRs 1.4 lakh crore through initial public offerings (IPOs) this year, with more activity expected in the coming days.

The week starting December 9 is set to be action-packed, with nine IPOs opening for subscription and three companies scheduled to debut on the stock market.

9 Key IPOs Opening Next Week

1. Vishal Mega Mart IPO (Dec 11–13)

- Fundraising: Rs 8,000 crore (offer-for-sale of 102.56 crore shares).

- Price Band: Rs 74–Rs 78 per share.

- Lot Size: Minimum 190 shares (Rs 14,820).

- Listing Date: December 18 on BSE and NSE.

- Business: A hypermarket chain offering products across apparel, groceries, electronics, and home essentials.

2. Sai Life Sciences IPO (Dec 11–13)

- Fundraising: Rs 3,042.69 crore (OFS of 3.81 crore shares and fresh issue worth Rs 950 crore).

- Price Band: Rs 522–Rs 549 per share.

- Listing Date: December 18 on BSE and NSE.

- Business: A contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation serving global pharma and biotech firms.

3. MobiKwik IPO (Dec 11–13)

- Fundraising: Rs 572 crore (fresh issue of 2.05 crore shares).

- Price Band: Rs 265–Rs 279 per share.

- Lot Size: Minimum 53 shares (Rs 14,787).

- Listing Date: December 18 on BSE and NSE.

- Business: A fintech company offering digital payment services and UPI-enabled solutions.

4. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO (Dec 12–16)

- Prominent Backing: Supported by Rekha Jhunjhunwala.

- Business: Provides technology-driven healthcare solutions to enterprises.

5. Dhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO (Dec 9–11)

- Fundraising: Rs 23.8 crore (fresh issue of 43.28 lakh shares).

- Listing Date: December 16 on the NSE SME platform.

- Business: Develops and sells seeds for various crops and vegetables.

6. Toss The Coin IPO (Dec 10–12)

- Fundraising: Rs 9.17 crore (fresh issue of 5.04 lakh shares).

- Listing Date: December 17 on the BSE SME platform.

- Business: Provides customised marketing services for B2B clients.

7. Jungle Camps India IPO (Dec 10–12)

- Fundraising: Rs 29.42 crore (fresh issue of 40.86 lakh shares).

- Listing Date: December 17 on the BSE SME platform.

- Business: Operates boutique wildlife resorts and highway restaurants with a focus on sustainable tourism.

8. Purple United Sales IPO (Dec 11–13)

- Fundraising: Rs 32.81 crore (fresh issue of 26.04 lakh shares).

- Listing Date: December 18 on the NSE SME platform.

- Business: Sells children’s clothing, shoes, and accessories.

9. Supreme Facility Management IPO (Dec 11–13)

- Fundraising: Rs 50 crore (fresh issue of 65.79 lakh shares).

- Listing Date: December 18 on the NSE SME platform.

- Business: Offers integrated facility management services for businesses.

Upcoming Market Listings

- Property Share Investment Trust SM REIT: Listing on BSE on December 9.

- Nisus Finance Services Co: Listing on the BSE SME platform on December 11.

- Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Limited: Listing on the NSE SME platform on December 12.