Indian Army to Receive Cutting-Edge K9 Vajra-T Guns Under ₹7,628 Crore Deal with L&T

New Delhi, India – The Ministry of Defence has signed a landmark contract with Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) for the procurement of 155 mm/52 calibre K9 VAJRA-T self-propelled tracked artillery guns under the Buy (Indian) category. The contract, valued at ₹7,628.70 crore, was finalized in a formal ceremony at South Block, New Delhi, in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh and senior officials from the Ministry and L&T.

The K9 Vajra-T is a state-of-the-art, self-propelled artillery gun system designed for precision strikes and high mobility. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the gun is capable of delivering long-range lethal fire with high accuracy and an impressive rate of fire. Its versatility and cross-country mobility make it a critical asset for the Indian Army, particularly in high-altitude and sub-zero temperature environments like Ladakh, where it has already proven its mettle during cold-climate trials.

The acquisition of the K9 Vajra-T is expected to significantly enhance the Indian Army’s operational readiness and strike capabilities. This addition to the artillery arsenal aligns with the broader aim of modernizing India's defence forces and boosting their preparedness across varied terrains.

A Journey of Excellence

The K9 Vajra-T is an Indian adaptation of South Korea's K9 Thunder, tailored to meet the operational requirements of the Indian Army. Its successful deployment during high-altitude trials in Ladakh demonstrated its robustness and adaptability to challenging conditions.

In 2021, the Indian Army announced plans to procure an additional 40 K9 Vajra-T units after evaluating their performance in extreme weather conditions. The recently signed contract now solidifies those plans, ensuring that the Indian Army’s artillery regiments are equipped with world-class firepower.

Future Prospects and Collaborative Innovation

While earlier discussions between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and L&T on developing a light tank variant using the K9 chassis were shelved due to weight constraints, the focus has now shifted to leveraging the K9 Vajra-T for broader strategic initiatives. Collaborative efforts between India and South Korea aim to make this artillery system a globally competitive export offering.

Strategic Importance

The K9 Vajra-T artillery system will serve as a critical force multiplier for the Indian Army, offering:

Enhanced Firepower: Precision targeting with long-range capabilities.

Precision targeting with long-range capabilities. Operational Mobility: Superior cross-country movement for rapid deployment.

Superior cross-country movement for rapid deployment. Terrain Versatility: Effective performance in varied operational environments, from deserts to high-altitude regions.

Effective performance in varied operational environments, from deserts to high-altitude regions. Indigenous Innovation: A flagship project under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The procurement of K9 Vajra-T is a testament to India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence production under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. As part of the Make-in-India drive, this project is expected to generate over nine lakh man-days of employment over four years, engaging a wide array of Indian industries, including MSMEs.