Indian Army’s CETF Model Sets a National Benchmark as Gomti Rejuvenation Begins

Lucknow, India – In a groundbreaking initiative for environmental conservation, the Indian Army and the Territorial Army (TA) have pioneered the establishment of the world's first Composite Ecological Taskforce (CETF) to spearhead the rejuvenation of India's rivers. As part of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), the 137 CETF, popularly known as the Ganga Task Force, was raised in May 2019 under the aegis of the Ministry of Jal Shakti. Now, the initiative has expanded with the establishment of the Gomti Company, which became operational on January 1, 2025, with a soft-raising ceremony held by Headquarters Central Command in Lucknow.

The CETF model is a unique and innovative approach that leverages the expertise and discipline of ex-servicemen to tackle pressing environmental challenges. Funded by the NMCG, the Ganga Task Force has undertaken critical tasks such as riverbank stabilization through vetiver plantations, ghat patrolling, pollution monitoring, and awareness campaigns. These efforts have set a benchmark for river rejuvenation projects nationwide.

From Ganga to Gomti: A New Chapter Begins

Acknowledging the success of the Ganga Task Force, the Government of India (GoI) sanctioned the formation of the Gomti Company to address the pressing need for the revival of the Gomti River, a key tributary of the Ganga. The official approval to raise the Gomti Company was issued on September 9, 2024, with a sanctioned strength of four Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 100 ex-servicemen.

Based in Lucknow, the Gomti Company has formally commenced operations, with a mega-raising event planned for the second week of January 2025. The event will be inaugurated by the Hon'ble Minister of Jal Shakti, the Director General of the Territorial Army (DGTA), and the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Central Command.

A Holistic Approach to River Rejuvenation

The CETF's charter of duties encompasses a range of activities designed to restore the ecological balance of rivers. Notably, the task force has played a pivotal role in pollution monitoring, providing critical data that serves as a benchmark for comparing water samples collected by other agencies. The Ganga Task Force's exemplary performance has demonstrated the effectiveness of this model, prompting the government to consider replicating it for other rivers, including the Yamuna.

Plans to raise a Yamuna Task Force (YTF) are currently under consideration by the NMCG, highlighting the broader vision of extending this initiative to address environmental challenges across the country.

A Model for Sustainable Development

The establishment of the Gomti Task Force marks a significant step in the Indian Army’s commitment to environmental sustainability. By engaging ex-servicemen in this mission, the CETF model not only contributes to ecological restoration but also provides meaningful post-retirement opportunities for armed forces personnel.

This development fulfils the long-standing aspirations of the people of Lucknow and signifies a major boost to the government's ongoing efforts for river rejuvenation.

Lieutenant General Rajesh Nair, GOC-in-C, Central Command, emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating, "River rejuvenation projects are not just environmental imperatives; they are critical to the socio-economic well-being of the nation. The Indian Army remains committed to supporting this cause with full dedication."

Public Support and Future Prospects

The raising of the Gomti Company has been met with widespread public support in Lucknow, reflecting the growing awareness of the importance of environmental conservation. With the upcoming mega-raising ceremony, the initiative is expected to gain further momentum and inspire similar efforts across the country.