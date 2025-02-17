JKPSC CCE 2024: Prelims Admit Card Released At jkpsc.nic.in, Direct Link to Download

JKPSC CCE 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the JKPSC Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 (CCE) prelims. Candidates preparing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official JKPSC website, jkpsc.nic.in.

The JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims 2025 is scheduled for February 23, 2025. The exam will be held in two sessions—the first session from 10 AM to 12 noon and the second session from 2 PM to 4 PM.

JKPSC CCE 2024 Prelims Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

Step 2:Navigate to the homepage and on the link for JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024.

Step 3:Enter your login credentials and ‘submit’.

Step 4:Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5:Review the details on the admit card carefully.

Step 6:Download the admit card and ensure to print a copy for future reference.

JKPSC CCE 2024: Exam

Candidates must arrive at the exam venue at least two hours before the scheduled start time: by 8 AM for the first session and by 1 PM for the second session. It is mandatory to carry the admit card and a valid identity proof and present them to the supervisory staff for entry into the examination hall.