Updated 11:52 IST, February 17th 2025

JKPSC CCE 2024: Prelims Admit Card Released At jkpsc.nic.in, Direct Link to Download

JKPSC CCE 2024: Candidates appearing for the examination can download their admit cards from the official JKPSC website. Check details here.

Reported by: Digital Desk
JKPSC CCE 2024: Prelims Admit Card Released | Image: Pixabay/Representational Image

JKPSC CCE 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the JKPSC Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 (CCE) prelims. Candidates preparing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official JKPSC website, jkpsc.nic.in. 

The JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims 2025 is scheduled for February 23, 2025. The exam will be held in two sessions—the first session from 10 AM to 12 noon and the second session from 2 PM to 4 PM. 

JKPSC CCE 2024 Prelims Admit Card: Steps to Download 

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.
Step 2:Navigate to the homepage and on the link for JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024.
Step 3:Enter your login credentials and ‘submit’.
Step 4:Your admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 5:Review the details on the admit card carefully.
Step 6:Download the admit card and ensure to print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link to Download - JKPSC CCE 2024 Prelims Admit Card 

JKPSC CCE 2024: Exam 

Candidates must arrive at the exam venue at least two hours before the scheduled start time: by 8 AM for the first session and by 1 PM for the second session. It is mandatory to carry the admit card and a valid identity proof and present them to the supervisory staff for entry into the examination hall.

In case a candidate faces difficulty downloading the admit card, they should approach the Commission by February 19, 2025. They must provide valid proof of having completed the online application form and paid the fee. Failure to do so will be deemed as non-interest in appearing for the exam, and no claims will be considered after February 19, 2025.

ALSO READ: Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 4500 Teacher Vacancies at dee.assam.gov.in

ALSO READ: AIBE 19 Result 2024, to be Out Soon at allindiabarexamination.com, Check Details Here

Published 11:47 IST, February 17th 2025

