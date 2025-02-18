Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Updated 11:59 IST, February 18th 2025

RPSC RAS Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Increased to 1096, Everything You Need to Know

RPSC RAS Recruitment 2024: According to the latest notification, RPSC will now fill 1,096 vacancies through RPSC RAS 2024, up from the previously announced 733.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
RPSC RAS Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Increased to 1096 | Image: File Photo

RPSC RAS Recruitment 2024: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has expanded the number of vacancies for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination (RPSC RAS 2024). You can find the official notification and details of vacancies allocated to each post on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. 

According to the latest notification, RPSC will now fill 1,096 vacancies through RPSC RAS 2024, up from the previously announced 733. The prelims examination for RPSC RAS 2024 took place on February 2, 2025. 

Official Notice – Direct Link  

RPSC RAS EXAM 2024: 

The exam took place in a single shift from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM. It consisted of objective-type questions worth a total of 200 marks, set at the bachelor's degree level. Candidates were allotted three hours to complete the test, with negative marking applied for incorrect answers. 

ALSO READ:  UPSC CSE 2025: Application Window Closes Today at upsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Apply

After the prelims exam concluded, RPSC released a provisional answer key. Candidates could raise objections regarding answer discrepancies from February 3 to February 5 (until midnight). 

RPSC RAS 2024: Steps to Check Result 

Step 1: Visit rpsc.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. 

Step 2: on the RAS Prelims result link provided on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your login details and proceed to submit. 

Step 4: View and download your RPSC RAS Prelims result. 

Candidates who qualify for the RP SC RAS prelims exam will proceed to the Mains written examination and subsequent interview/personality test rounds. 

ALSO READ: NEET MDS 2025: Registration To Begin Today at natboard.edu.in, Check Direct Link Here

Published 11:59 IST, February 18th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: