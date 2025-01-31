Sri Sri University Signs 5 Prestigious MoUs at QS India Summit 2025

Sri Sri University (SSU) has signed five significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and Letters of Intent (LOIs) with esteemed global universities on January 29th 2025 at the QS India Summit. These partnerships pave the way for academic collaboration, research, and student mobility, strengthening SSU's global presence.

1. University of Southampton, UK: A globally ranked Top 100 university, with over 15,000 students from 130 countries, known for sustainability and resilience research.

Key Areas of Collaboration:

* Student Mobility & Immersion Programs

* Research in Water Sustainability, Global Health, Environmental Science, Sustainability & Resilience

2. Health Sciences University, UK: Established in 1917, with HRH Princess Anne as Chancellor, known as the "Mother of Osteopathy," with 2,500 students and a strong focus on evidence-based healthcare advancements.

Key Areas of Collaboration:

* Student Mobility & Immersion Programs

* Faculty Exchange for knowledge-sharing

* Research in Osteopathy, Sport & Exercise Sciences, Health Business , Allied Health Sciences

3. University of Canterbury, New Zealand: Founded in 1873, UC is among the top 1% of universities worldwide, with 22,000 students, including 2,300 international students (700 from India)

Key Areas of Collaboration:

* Student Mobility Programs for global exposure

* Research in Science, Water Science, Environment, Sustainable Technologies, Geospatial Technologies, and Disaster Management

4. INTI International University, Malaysia: With 38+ years of academic excellence, INTI has empowered over 86,000 students globally.

Key Areas of Collaboration:

* Student Mobility & Faculty Exchange

* Research in Engineering, Business, Health & Life Sciences, Education, and Virtual Learning

5. Sri Sri University & Hasanuddin University, Indonesia: Established in 1956, with over 50,000 students across faculties in Medicine, Engineering, Law, Economics, Agriculture, and Marine Science.

Key Areas of Collaboration:

* Research collaboration in key academic areas

* Exchange of Academic Materials and Scholars

* Student Mobility Programs for cross-cultural learning