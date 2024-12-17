Students Protest Outside DU Law Faculty Demanding Extension of Exams; Blocked Dean Escorted by Cops

New Delhi: Several law students protested outside the Delhi University Law Faculty in the early hours of Tuesday demanding the exams be extended by 10 days.

The students allegedly blocked the exit barring faculty and other staff from exiting from the gate, following which the Delhi Police had to escort the dean and other officials.

The protestors alleged that the classes were only held for 60 days, which they say is less than the mandatory requirement, because of which the syllabus has not been completed and subsequently demanded the exams to be extended.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Delhi Police, Raja Banthia, interacted with protesting law students and informed them that the exams have been put on hold for now and revised dates will be announced.

He said that police reached out upon being called by the DU administration and Proctor Law Faculty.

"We received a request from DU administration and Proctor Law Faculty that they (faculty and other staff) are not allowed to go out as students had blocked the exit. Police reached there - created a corridor and helped them (faculty and staff including the Dean) to go out - students are angry about this and protesting," the DCP said.

"As per the information I have, exam dates that were announced earlier - to be held from December 26 have been put on hold and now a committee will be formed to decide about the dates of exams," he added.

Earlier, a law student said they were holding peaceful protests...

"It is the rule that in one semester there should be classes for 90 days but classes have not been held even for 60 days. Guest faculty was appointed after two months but the syllabus has not been completed. The classes are being taken at a rapid pace and students are not able to follow."

"Our request to the dean was that the exam, supposed to be conducted from December 26 be held from January 10. We put a memorandum and she had agreed earlier," he added.

Another student protestor alleged that police carried out lathi charge and fired tear gas shells at them.

"Whenever there is a protest the dean goes on leave and she is not concerned about the students. We requested the dean that till the time fresh notice is issued, she would not leave. There are 9000 students here. Police have entered the campus doing a lathi charge and firing tear gas shells. We are not criminals," he said.