UGC NET Result 2024: NTA to Release December Result Soon for 6.49 Lakh Candidates, Check Details

UGC NET Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2024 exam in January 2025. The provisional answer key has been published, and the results, along with the final answer key, are anticipated to be released shortly on ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

There is currently no official confirmation regarding the date and time of the UGC NET December 2024 result. The National Testing Agency (NTA) published the provisional answer key for the UGC NET December 2024 exam on January 31, 2025.

Candidates were provided with a window to raise objections against the answer key until February 3, 2025. The agency will subsequently release the final answer key after carefully reviewing the objections raised by the candidates.

UGC NET December 2024: Steps to Check Results

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: on the "UGC NET Result" link located under "Candidate Activity".

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print a hard copy of the scorecard for future reference.

UGC NET Exam 2024: Passing Marks

According to UGC NET passing criteria, candidates from the general category must achieve a minimum of 40 per cent marks, while OBC-NCL, PwD, SC, ST, and transgender candidates need at least 35 per cent marks to pass.