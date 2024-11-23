Bagodar Election Result 2024 Updates: BJP's Nagendra Mahto Defeats Sitting MLA Vinod Singh

Bagodar Assembly Election Result 2024: One of the six Assembly seats in the Giridih district of Jharkhand , Bagodar is crucial as far as Jharkhand's Assembly Elections are concerned. The Bagodar assembly seat has been won by the CPI 3 times and the BJP has won 1 time since 2005.

In the 2024 Assembly election, BJP's Nagendra Mahto won the Bagodar Assembly constituency with 1,27,501 votes as counting of votes concluded in the constituency. Mahto defeated CPI(ML)(L) candidate and sitting MLA Vinod Kumar Singh from the seat.

Here's a lookout who's contesting this time around:

In the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly election, Nagendra Mahto (BJP), Santosh Kumar (BSP), Vinod Kumar Singh (CPI(ML)(L)), Md Salim (JKLKM), Ajay Kumar Ranjan (LOKHAP), Jageshwar Prasad Verma (RSMD), Ashish Kumar (RTRP), Chandrashekhar Mandal (SAP), Jitan Saw (Independent), Dinesh Kumar Yadav (Independent), Basu Mahto (Independent), Vishwanath Kumar (Independent) and Shrikant Prasad (Independent) were in the fray.

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election, CPI(ML)(L) candidate Vinod Kumar Singh had won from the Bagodar constituency.

This year, the total voter turnout stood at around 65.2% in the Bagodar constituency.

Counting of votes began at 8 AM in Jharkhand's Bagodar and initial trends showed Nagendra Mahto of BJP took the lead from the beginning and SAP’s Chandrashekhar Mandal was in second place.