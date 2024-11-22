Published 23:16 IST, November 22nd 2024
Borio Election Result 2024: JMM's Dhananjay Soren Defeats BJP's Lobin Hembram
Republic brings you the latest updates from Borio where the counting of votes will be held amid tightened security.
Borio Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: The Borio Assembly constituency is one of the 81 constituencies in Jharkhand . The state's Assembly elections took place in two phases in November 2024. The results for the elections, including Borio, were announced on November 23, 2024. Stay updated with live results from the Borio constituency and track the party-wise leading and trailing candidates on Republic TV. Get real-time updates on the progress of all candidates in this crucial Jharkhand Assembly seat.
Borio Election Results 2024 LIVE: Candidates in Borio Assembly Election 2024:
Major political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) and the alliance of Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have fielded their candidates in Borio. The list of candidates contesting the election includes BJP’s Lobin Hembram, Mahesh Kumar Malto from SP, Dhananjay Soren from JMM, Amit Kumar Malto from LAP, Mukesh Soren from NCP, and Suryanarayan Hansda from JLKM.
Updated 19:59 IST, November 23rd 2024