Champai Soren Leads at Home Turf Seraikela With a Margin of Over 40,000 Votes

Seraikela: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Champai Soren is leading the race at home turf Seraikela, as counting of votes is underway across the state for all 81 Assembly seats.

As per the latest data by the Elections Commission, BJP's Champai continues to be in the lead with Over 40,000 votes, followed by JMM's Ganesh Mahali.

Seraikela is a stronghold of Champai which he has been winning since 1991 as a JMM candidate. However, this time he has contested this seat as a BJP candidate.

Champai, a long-time associate of JMM leader Shibu Soren, Champai Soren, resigned from JMM to join the BJP earlier this year, a move that is seen as a shot for the saffron party's efforts to boost its connection with the Scheduled Tribes, a community which has been the main voter base of the JMM.

While resigning, the tribal leader stated that the current approach and policies of the state government forced him to part ways with the party he had loyally served for many years.