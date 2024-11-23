Chaibasa Election Result 2024: JMM's Deepak Birua Wins With 64,835 Votes

Chaibasa Election Result LIVE: Chaibasa assembly constituency is one of the 81 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand state. It is a ST category assembly seat. Counting of votes in Ranchi Assembly in Jharkhand has concluded and JMM's Deepak Birua Wins With 64,835 Votes.

Key Candidates

Geeta Balmuchu: BJP

Deepak Birua: JMM

What happened in 2019?

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Deepak Birua of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) secured victory with 69,485 votes. His closest rival, J. B. Tubid from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), garnered 43,326 votes, while Chandmani Balmuchu from the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) (JVM(P)) earned 6,808 votes.

In the 2014 elections, Deepak Birua of the JMM won again with 68,801 votes. The BJP's Jyoti Bhramar Tubid received 34,086 votes, while independent candidate John Miran Munda obtained 10,983 votes. Ashok Sundi from the Indian National Congress secured 8,203 votes.

Chaibasa Election Result

In the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly, the BJP seeks to replace the ruling JMM party. For this election, the BJP has formed an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

On the other hand, the JMM-led alliance includes Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).