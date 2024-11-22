Chinchwad Election Result: BJP's Shankar Jagtap Defeats NCP (SP)'s Rahul Kalate With 103865 Vote

Chinchwad Election Result 2024 LIVE: Chinchwad is an important assembly constituency located in Maharashtra 's Pune district. As part of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the race for this seat has garnered significant attention due to the presence of key candidates from major political parties. The prominent contenders for this seat include Shankar Jagtap ( BJP ) and Kalate Rahul Tanaji (NCP-SP), alongside several independent candidates. Chinchwad falls under the Maval Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shrirang Barane from Shiv Sena ( Eknath Shinde faction) won the Maval MP seat by defeating Sanjog Bhiku Waghere Patil of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) with a margin of 96,615 votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance made a resounding comeback in Maharashtra, with trends showing its dominance in 236 of the state’s 288 assembly seats as of 6:57 PM, leaving the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) far behind.

BJP's Shankar Jagtap Defeats NCP (SP)'s Rahul Kalate With 103865 Vote

BJP's Jagtap Shankar Pandurang leading against NCP's (SP) Kalate Rahul Tanaji with 20142 votes

BJP's Jagtap Pandurang is leading by 7620 votes in Chinchwad constituency against NCP-SP candidate Kalate Rahul Tanaji

What are the early trends for Chinchwad? Currently Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shankar Jagtap is leading from the Chinchwad seat.

Mahayuti leading on 99 seats (BJP 50, Shiv Sena 27, NCP 22)

Maha Vikas Aghadi leading on 39 seats (NCP-SCP 14, Congress 13, Shiv Sena (UBT) 12)

Others and Independent leading on 13

Initial trends by Election Commission come in. Shiv Sena, NCP and BJP of the Mahayuti lead on 3, 3 and 1 seat respectively. Sharad Pawar led NCP-SCP of the Maha Vikas Aghadi leading on 1 seat. Counting continues.

How many people voted in Chinchwad this time? The voter turnout in 2024 in Chinchwad was at 56.73%.

-Shankar Jagtap (BJP): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Shankar Jagtap in the 2024 election, hoping to retain the constituency.

- Kalate Rahul Tanaji (NCP-SP): The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP), has fielded Kalate Rahul Tanaji, a notable figure in the region.

- Independent Candidates: Alongside these two, multiple independent candidates are also vying for the seat, contributing to a competitive race.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ashwini Laxman Jagtap of the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious, defeating Vitthal Krushnaji Kate of the Nationalist Congress Party by a margin of 36,168 votes.

The vote counting for the Chinchwad Assembly Constituency will commence at 8 AM on Saturday. 288 counting observers have been assigned across Maharashtra's 288 assembly constituencies to monitor the vote-counting process.

Chinchwad Election Result 2024 LIVE: Mahayuti vs MVA