Published 23:52 IST, November 22nd 2024
Gumla Election Result 2024: JMM's Bhushan Tirkey with 84974 defeats BJP's Sudarshan Bhagat
Gumla Election Result 2024 Live: Republic brings you the latest updates from Gumla Assembly constituency in Jharkhand is one of the 81 Assembly constituencies
- Election News
- 2 min read
Gumla Election Results 2024: Gumla Assembly constituency in Jharkhand is one of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state. The elections in Jharkhand took place in two phases in the month of November 2024.
Bhushan Tirkey
Won
JMM
66482
Sudarshan Bhagat
TRAILING
BJP
39305
Kuldeep Minz
TRAILING
PPI(D)
693
NOTA
TRAILING
NOTA
2460
Nisha Kumari Bhagat
TRAILING
JKLKM
1125
In 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Gumla Assembly Constituency was recorded at 65.68 percent. In 2019, Bhushan Tirkey of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won the seat by defeating Mishir Kujur of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 7667 votes.
Gumla Election 2024 Result Live: Key Candidates
|Candidate
|Party
|Sudarshan Bhagat
|BJP
|Nisha Kumari Bhagat
|JLKM
|Kuldeep Minz
|PPI (D)
|Bhushan Tirkey
|JMM
Gumla Election 2024 Result Live
Watch out for Gumla Constituency live results and know party-wise leading and trailing candidates on republicworld.com.
Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2024 Live
Find out here which candidate is leading and who is trailing in all 81 assembly seats of Jharkhand.
- Bhushan Tirkey from JMM is leading with +25544 votes. BJP candidate Sudarshan Bhagat is trailing.
Gumla (Jharkhand) Assembly Election 2024 voting date
The date of voting for the Gumla Assembly Constituency Election 2024 was 13 November. The voting took place in the Phase 1, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Gumla Assembly Election 2024 Election Phase
The Gumla constituency in Jharkhand voted in Phase 1. The voting in Jharkhand took place in two phases - November 13 and November 20
Gumla (Jharkhand) Assembly Election 2024 Counting Date, Results
The counting and announcement of results for the Gumla Assembly Constituency Election 2024 will be on November 23, 2024.
Gumla Assembly Election 2024 Candidates list
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the alliance of Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are the major parties that have fielded candidates from the Gumla seat.
Updated 19:54 IST, November 23rd 2024