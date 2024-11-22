Gumla Election Result 2024: JMM's Bhushan Tirkey with 84974 defeats BJP's Sudarshan Bhagat

Gumla Election Results 2024: Gumla Assembly constituency in Jharkhand is one of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state. The elections in Jharkhand took place in two phases in the month of November 2024.

Bhushan Tirkey

Won

JMM

66482



Sudarshan Bhagat

TRAILING

BJP

39305

Kuldeep Minz

TRAILING

PPI(D)

693

NOTA

TRAILING

NOTA

2460

Nisha Kumari Bhagat

TRAILING

JKLKM

1125

In 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Gumla Assembly Constituency was recorded at 65.68 percent. In 2019, Bhushan Tirkey of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won the seat by defeating Mishir Kujur of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 7667 votes.

Gumla Election 2024 Result Live: Key Candidates

Candidate Party Sudarshan Bhagat BJP Nisha Kumari Bhagat JLKM Kuldeep Minz PPI (D) Bhushan Tirkey JMM

Gumla Election 2024 Result Live

Watch out for Gumla Constituency live results and know party-wise leading and trailing candidates on republicworld.com.

Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2024 Live

Find out here which candidate is leading and who is trailing in all 81 assembly seats of Jharkhand.

Bhushan Tirkey from JMM is leading with +25544 votes. BJP candidate Sudarshan Bhagat is trailing.

Gumla (Jharkhand) Assembly Election 2024 voting date

The date of voting for the Gumla Assembly Constituency Election 2024 was 13 November. The voting took place in the Phase 1, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Gumla Assembly Election 2024 Election Phase

The Gumla constituency in Jharkhand voted in Phase 1. The voting in Jharkhand took place in two phases - November 13 and November 20

Gumla (Jharkhand) Assembly Election 2024 Counting Date, Results

The counting and announcement of results for the Gumla Assembly Constituency Election 2024 will be on November 23, 2024.