Jharkhand Election Results 2024: JMM-Led Alliance Returns To Power, Wins 56 Seats

"My victory is the victory of the public of Dhanwar assembly constituency, I extend best wishes to the public. The public has given me the opportunity to work for the welfare of the public again..." said Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi.

He further said, "Why is the Congress not raising questions on EVMs in Jharkhand? Whenever they lose the elections, they blame the EVMs...I congratulate Hemant Soren on winning the Jharkhand Assembly elections and I accept the verdict of people. The results are unexpected and we will look into the reasons for our loss".