Published 06:54 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Election Results 2024: JMM-Led Alliance Returns To Power, Wins 56 Seats
Jharkhand Election Results 2024: JMM-led alliance returned to power in Jharkhand after registering victory on 56 seats.
The counting of votes has concluded for the Jharkhand assembly polls. The elections were held in two phases on November 13 and 20 for all 81 assembly seats. JMM-led alliance returned to power after registering win on 56 seats despite an all-out blitz by the BJP-led NDA which managed only 24 seats in the 81-member assembly.
22:49 IST, November 23rd 2024
Whenever Congress lose they start blaming EVM: Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi
"My victory is the victory of the public of Dhanwar assembly constituency, I extend best wishes to the public. The public has given me the opportunity to work for the welfare of the public again..." said Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi.
He further said, "Why is the Congress not raising questions on EVMs in Jharkhand? Whenever they lose the elections, they blame the EVMs...I congratulate Hemant Soren on winning the Jharkhand Assembly elections and I accept the verdict of people. The results are unexpected and we will look into the reasons for our loss".
19:37 IST, November 23rd 2024
Congress Legislative Party to meet tomorrow
"Tomorrow is the Congress Legislative Party meeting in which the newly elected MLAs will be present…There will be one more meeting of the alliance partners...After the meeting, further decisions will be taken..." said Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir.
18:11 IST, November 23rd 2024
We passed exam of democracy in Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday expressed gratitude to people of the state for INDIA bloc’s stellar performance in the assembly polls, asserting that it passed the exam of democracy.
The coalition comprising the JMM, Congress, RJD and CPIM(L) Liberation is headed for a decisive victory, having won 31 seats and leading in 24 others. Soren has already won from the Barhait seat by a margin of 39,791 votes, defeating BJP’s Gamliyel Hembrom.
18:04 IST, November 23rd 2024
PM Modi congratulates JMM chief Hemant Soren
“I thank the people of Jharkhand for their support towards us. We will always be at the forefront of raising people’s issues and working for the state. I also congratulate the JMM-led alliance for their performance in the state,” PM Modi posted on X.
17:57 IST, November 23rd 2024
No CM Face Led To NDA debacle in Jharkhand
Despite the BJP-led NDA throwing all its weight to snatch Jharkhand from the hands of a JMM-headed coalition, the BJP suffered a debacle leaving the party’s rank and file wondering what had gone wrong.
Top BJP leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma canvassed aggressively, but the NDA did not project any CM candidate, as its campaigns mainly focused on “infiltration from Bangladesh” and “corruption” of the Hemant Soren regime.
18:03 IST, November 23rd 2024
BJP's Jharkhand loss deeply painful for me: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP co-incharge for the assembly elections in Jharkhand, said the party's loss was deeply painful for him.
Sarma, however, said that the people's mandate must be accepted as that is the true essence of democracy.
"The loss in Jharkhand is deeply painful for me personally, even though we secured victory in all five by-elections in Assam. I have witnessed the unwavering dedication and relentless efforts of our Karyakartas in Jharkhand, who gave their all in this election," he said in a post on X.
17:36 IST, November 23rd 2024
Party workers celebrate and burst crackers as JMM wins Jharkhand Elections
Party workers celebrate and burst crackers as JMM gets victory in Jharkhand Assembly polls.
17:33 IST, November 23rd 2024
Visuals from Ranchi as INDI set to form govt
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Mahagathbandhan leaders show victory sign as Mahagathbandhan is set to form the government in the state.
17:15 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand CM's brother Basant Soren wins Dumka
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's brother Basant Soren won the Dumka assembly seat by 14,588 votes on Saturday, according to the Election Commission.BJP candidate Sunil Soren was in second place in the seat, securing 81,097 votes. The JMM candidate got 95,685 votes.Basant Soren won the Dumka seat in a bypoll in 2020, defeating BJP's Lois Marandi by 6,842 votes.
17:13 IST, November 23rd 2024
We respect the mandate: BJP leader Champai Soren
"We respect the mandate that has come," said BJP leader Champai Soren.
15:31 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Elections Results 2024: Kalpana Soren Express Gratitude as She Continues to Lead in Gandey
Speaking to ANI, JMM candidate from Gandey Kalpana Soren said, "I want to thank the people of Gandhey, Giridih and the people of the state for showering love on me and blessing me like their daughter..."
14:48 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress' Shilpi Neha Tirkey Leads in Mandar
Congress' Shilpi Neha Tirkey is leading the race with a margin of 8,653, followed by BJP's Sunny Toppo.
14:39 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Election Results 2024 LIVE: JMM-led Alliance Leads on 50 of 81 Seats
The Mahagathbandhan continues to lead in the state by currently leading on 50 of the 81 seats, crossing the majority mark, as per official EC trends (JMM 30, Congress 14, RJD 4, CPI(ML)(L) 2), while BJP-led NDA leading on 29 seats (BJP 27, AJSUP 1, LJPRV 1)
13:04 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Election Results 2024 LIVE: Hemant Soren Leads With 17,347 Votes
As per the latest EC's data, Hemant Soren is leading by a margin of 17,347 votes.
12:27 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Election Results 2024 LIVE: 'Let's Wait,' Says Kalpana Soren as Counting is Underway For All 81 Seats
Speaking to ANI, Kalpana Soren said, "...Counting is still underway. When we have waited so far, let's wait for a few more hours. I think it will be too early to say anything now. So, let's wait...Everyone has waited for 23rd November. I think we should wait for 2-3 more hours...People of Jharkhand have chosen the path to development. Women are winning this time..."
12:03 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Election Results 2024 LIVE: CM Hemant Soren Leads in Barhait
As per the latest EC data, Chief Minister Hemant Soren leads Barhait with a margin of 11,482 votes.
12:00 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP's Mahto Leads in Badogar With a Margin of Over 8K Votes
BJP candidate Nagendra Mahto is leading the race in Bagodar with a margin of 8, 618 votes, followed by CPI (L) leader Vinod Singh.
11:58 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP's Mahto Leads Baghmara
BJP's Shatrughan Mahto leads Baghmara with a margin of 8,907 votes.
11:13 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Election Results 2024 LIVE: JMM's Mahua Majhi Trails in Ranchi
As voting is underway, the ECI's latest data showed JMM's Mahua Majhi is trailing by a margin of 9,019 votes.
10:57 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Election Results 2024 LIVE: Kalpana Soren Trailing by a Margin of 3,128 Votes From Gandey, Shows Trends
Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren & JMM candidate for Gandey assembly is trailing by a margin of 3128 votes, after round 1/21 of counting as per the latest EC data.
10:22 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: INDI Takes Lead at 43 Seats in Early Trends
According to the latest trends by the Election Commission, the Mahagathbandhan is leading at 43 seats (JMM 24, Congress 11, RJD 6, CPI(ML)(L) (2), while the NDA leading on 26 seats (BJP 24, AJSUP 1, JDU 1).
09:57 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: INDI Takes Lead in Early Trends
According to the initial trends by the Election Commission, the 'Mahagathbandhan' is leading on 15 seats (JMM 5, Congress 5, RJD 3, CPI(ML)(L) (2).
Meanwhile, the NDA leading on 10 seats (BJP 7, AJSUP 3). Furthermore, JLKM leading on 1, Others and Independent on 1
09:51 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: Babulal Marandi Claims BJP Will Lead the Government
Speaking ahead of vote counting, BJP Jharkhand chief Marandi said, "Look, regarding the government, we had some regrets, but after the elections, based on the feedback we received from grassroots-level workers, I can say with confidence that this time the BJP and the NDA alliance will secure 51-plus seats in Jharkhand, and the NDA will form the government here."
"When asked about factors that might have worked in their favour, Marandi pointed to corruption and governance issues under the Hemant Soren-led government. "One major factor was corruption, which plagued people from top to bottom. Law and order had deteriorated, development work wasn't happening, and on top of that, the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators. The Hemant government was settling them here, making their ration cards, Aadhaar cards, linking them to voter lists, and even getting land registered in their names. Naturally, people were angry about all this, and that is one of the main reasons", he told ANI.
09:45 IST, November 23rd 2024
09:27 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Elections Result 2024 Live: NDA Leads at 26 Seats, India Bloc Trails at 16
As the counting of votes is underway across Jharkhand, early trends show, NDA leading at 26 seats, while the JMM-headed INDIA bloc has 16 seats.
09:07 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Elections Result 2024 LIVE: Champai Soren Leads in Early Trends From Saraikela
As per the ECI's early trends, BJP leader Champai Soren is leading from Saraikela.
09:00 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Elections Result 2024 LIVE: BJP's Zafar Islam Says BJP Will Get 'Half-Century'
As the counting of votes is underway across Jharkhand, BJP leader Zafar Islam said,"...In Jharkhand, we will get a winning half-century..."
08:46 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Elections Result 2024 LIVE: Champai Soren Confident on BJP's Win
Speaking to ANI ahead of the counting of votes, BJP candidate from Saraikela, Champai Soren, "BJP is going to win, there is no doubt. BJP-NDA is going to form the government...People have voted in favour of the BJP. The biggest issue in Jharkhand has been the Bangladeshi infiltrators...The population of Bangladeshi infiltrators is increasing rapidly. In this election, BJP is going to form the government, it will be clear in the next 1-1.5 hours..."
08:39 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Elections Result 2024 LIVE: Results Will in Our Favour, Says Cong leader Rakesh Sinha
On counting for the Jharkhand election 2024, Congress leader Rakesh Sinha said, "The results will come in our favour. People have shown their support, love and blessings to the candidates of 'Mahaghathbandhan'. The public in Jharkhand has said that they are not going to accept people like those who raise slogans like 'Batoge toh Katoge'...BJP used to claim in the Lok Sabha that they will get 400 seats. The situation is that the government is running on crutches. BJP will be reduced from 7-8 seats in Jharkhand. There will be no need for a resort. This soil of Jharkhand is very hard and the BJP has been constantly trying to demolish this soil through 'Operation Lotus', ED, Income Tax and CBI..."
08:17 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Elections Result 2024 LIVE: Ashok Gehlot 'Fully Confident' on INDI's Win
Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot refuted the exit polls prediction of a win for the BJP-led NDA in Jharkhand and Maharashtra.
"If the exit polls are speaking against us, they were in our favour in Haryana. When the results start coming, we will know the situation. We are fully confident that the people have given their blessings to the India block. INDIA Bloc fought the elections together and the atmosphere is in our favour," he said.
"Our effort is to maintain harmony in democracy but the party in power always polarises. They create an environment of unrest," he added.
08:12 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Elections Result 2024 LIVE: Election Commission Begins Counting of Votes
The counting of votes begins across Jharkhand for all 81 assembly seats.
08:15 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Elections Result 2024 LIVE: What Matrize Exit Polls Say?
The Matrize exit poll predicted a clear victory for the NDA with 45 seats. INDI, on the other hand, is expected to get 32 seats.
06:51 IST, November 23rd 2024
'A Historic Day of Counting of Vote': Hemant Soren Exudes Confidence in Win
Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a post on X exuded his confidence in the JMM-led alliance victory's saying, "Tomorrow is a historic day of counting of votes for Jharkhand assembly elections. Tomorrow belongs to Jharkhand, to the people of Jharkhand, to Abua Dishom-Abua Raj. An appeal to all the hardworking colleagues of JMM and INDIA alliance is that tomorrow we have to be alert and vigilant and participate in the entire counting process at our respective counting centres. We have to stay firm until we get the certificate of victory."
"Best wishes to all of you for the counting of votes tomorrow and Johar. Hail Jharkhand! Jharkhand is winning!" he added.
06:51 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Polls Results 2024 LIVE: Who Are the Key Candidates?
The upcoming results of the Jharkhand assembly polls feature several high-profile battles including Chief Minister Hemant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) defending his Barhait seat, while BJP's Babulal Marandi contests from Dhanwar. JMM's Rabindra Nath Mahato aims to retain Nala. Other notable contenders include Bebi Devi (Dumri), Hafizul Ansari (Madhupur), Deepika Pandey Singh (Mahagama), Dr. Irfan Ansari (Jamtara), and Sita Soren (JMM) in Jamtara. Badal Patralekh is competing in Jarmundi, and Kalpana Soren in Gande, representing the JMM.
08:04 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Polls Results 2024 LIVE: Counting to Begin at 8 am
The Election Commission of India is all set to begin counting votes for the Jharkhand assembly polls today (Saturday) at 8 am, across the state. Both the JMM-led alliance and the BJP-led NDA are hopeful of victory, with exit polls predicting a possible win for the BJP.
Updated 22:59 IST, November 23rd 2024