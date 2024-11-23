Search icon
  • Lohardaga Election 2024 Results: INC Rameshwar Oran Wins In Lohardaga Assembly Constituency

Published 00:51 IST, November 23rd 2024

Lohardaga Election 2024 Results: INC Rameshwar Oran Wins In Lohardaga Assembly Constituency

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the alliance of Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are the major parties that have fielded candidates from the Lohardaga

Reported by: Digital Desk
Lohadarga Election Result 2024 Live | Image: Republic

Lohardaga Election 2024 Results: INC's Rameshwar Oran won the legislative assembly seat of Lohardaga by 34,670 votes. 

Lohardaga Assembly constituency in Jharkhand is one of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state. The elections in Jharkhand took place in two phases in the month of November 2024.

Lohardaga Assembly Election 2024 Candidates list
Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) and the alliance of Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are the major parties that have fielded candidates from the Lohardaga seat.

Candidate Party
Rameshwar Oraon INC
Yashpal BhagatBSP
Neru Shanti Bhagat AJSU
Pawan Tigga   LAP
Kishor Oraon  JLKM
Bihari Bhagat  PPI(D)
Avdhesh Oraon BAP

Lohardaga Election Result 2019

In the 2019 Assembly elections, INC Rameshwar Oraon won from the Lohardaga gained74380 votes. Rameshwar Oraon defeated BJP Sukhdeo Bhagat who got 44230 votes. The INC secured 42.7% of total votes.

Lohardaga Election 2024 Result Live
Find out here which candidate is leading and who is trailing in all 81 assembly seats of Jharkhand. 

Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2024 Live
Lohardaga (Jharkhand) Assembly Election 2024 voting date
The date of voting for the Lohardaga Assembly Constituency Election 2024 was 13 November. The voting took place in the Phase 1, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Lohardaga Assembly Election 2024 Election Phase
The Lohardaga constituency in Jharkhand voted in Phase 1. The voting in Jharkhand took place in two phases - November 13 and November 20

Lohardaga (Jharkhand) Assembly Election 2024 Counting Date and Timings
The counting and announcement of results for the Lohardaga Assembly Constituency Election 2024 will be on November 23, 2024.

Lohardaga (Jharkhand) Assembly Election 2024 Result Date and Time
The counting of votes and announcement of results for Lohadarga Assembly Constituency Election 2024 will take place on November 23, counting of votes begins at 8 AM.

 

Updated 18:25 IST, November 23rd 2024

