Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed Alandi, Shirur, Daund, Ndapur, and Baramati Results Declared

Pune Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The counting of votes for the seven constituencies in Pune district including Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed Alandi, Shirur, Daund, Indapur, and Baramati concluded as results of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared.

The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP )-led Mahayuti alliance made a resounding comeback in Maharashtra, with trends showing its dominance in 236 of the state’s 288 assembly seats as of 6:57 PM, leaving the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) far behind.

Independent candidate wins Maharashtra’s Junnar seat

Junnar: Known for its historical significance as the birthplace of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Junnar holds cultural importance. In the 2019 elections, Atul Vallabh Benke of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won the seat by securing 74,958 votes. He defeated Sharad Sonawane of Shiv Sena, who garnered 65,890 votes.

This time, Benke faces multiple independent candidates, with key contenders including Devram Sakharam Lande from VBA and Satyashil Sopansheth Sherkar from NCP(SP).

NCP's Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil with 87595 defeats NCP (SP)'s Devdatta Jayvantrao Nikam

Ambegaon: A major constituency within the Shirur Lok Sabha seat, Ambegaon sees a shift in political dynamics this year. Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil of the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) faces off against Devdatta Jayvantrao Nikam from the NCP ( Sharad Pawar faction), alongside Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Indore Sunil Kondaji. This contest is expected to be closely contested.

Babaji Kale Defeats NCP’s Dilip Mohite By Over 50,000 Votes In Khed-Alandi

Khed Alandi: In the Khed Alandi constituency, which recorded a voter turnout of 67.7%, key candidates include Dilip Dattatray Mohite of NCP and Babaji Ramchandra Kale of Shiv Sena (UBT). The region is witnessing a fierce battle between the NCP factions, and many independent candidates have also thrown their hat into the ring.

NCP's Dnyaneshwar Alias Mauli Aba Katke defeats NCP (SP)'s Ashok Raosaheb Pawar with 44611 votes

Shirur: Voter turnout in Shirur stood at 68.5%. The contest here is between Dnyaneshwar Alias Mauli Aba Katke of NCP and Ashok Raosaheb Pawar of NCP (SP).

Kul Rahul Subhashrao of BJP Wins

Daund: The Daund constituency, which recorded a voter turnout of 68%, has Rahul Kul from BJP, the defending candidate who won in 2019 by a narrow margin of 746 votes. He faces Rameshappa Kisanrao Thorat of NCP (SP), along with several independent challengers.

Dattatraya Vithoba Bharane of NCP Wins

Indapur: Indapur witnessed an impressive 76.1% voter turnout, with key contenders including Dattatraya Vithoba Bharane of NCP and Harshavardhan Shahajirao Patil of NCP (SP).

Ajit Pawar wins from Baramati seat

