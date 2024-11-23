Sangli Election Result: BJP's Dhananjay Hari Gadgil Nears Victory

Sangli Election Result 2024: The Sangli assembly constituency went to polls earlier this week on November 20. It is part of the Sangli Lok Sabha constituency along with eight other Vidhan Sabha constituencies in this district, namely Miraj, Sangli, Islampur, Shirala, Palus-Kadegaon, Khanapur, Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal, and Jat. In the last Assembly elections, Dhananjay Alias Sudhir Hari Gadgil of BJP won by a margin of 6939 votes. Prithviraj Gulabrao Patil of INC was the runner-up securing 86697 votes.

The key candidates for Sangli assembly seat in 2024 are: Dhananjay Hari Gadgil (BJP), Meenakshi Vilas Shewale (IND), Milind Vishnu Sabale (IND), Rafik Mahamad Shaikh (IND), Sameer Ahmed Sayyed (IND), Sangram Rajaram More (IND), Prithiviraj Gulabrao Patil (CONG), Arati Sarjerao Kamble (BSP), Satish Bhupal Sanadi (RSJP), Allauddin Hyatchand Kazi (VANBB), Jayashree Jagannath Patil (IND), Jayashri Ashok Patil (IND), Mayuresh Siddharth Bhise (IND) and Jayashree Madan Patil (IND).

Sangli Election Result 2024: Here Are The LIVE Updates

14:10 PM: BJP's Dhananjay Hari Gadgil nears victory, with 1,05,428 votes. He is trailed by Prithviraj Gulabrao Patil of the INC with 71,767 votes.

12:37 PM: BJP's Gopichand Kundlik Padalkar leads at Jat constituency with 58,196 votes.

12:10 PM: Dhananjay Hari Gadgil of BJP leads with 70,200 votes in Sangli constituency. He is trailed by Prithviraj Gulabrao Patil of INC with 45,156 votes.

10:50 AM: Rohit Suman R.R. Aba Patil of the NCP – Sharadchandra Pawar is leading at the Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal constituency with 26,682 votes.

10:46 AM: Jayant Rajaram Patil of NCP – Sharadchandra Pawar leads in the Islampur constituency with 38,457 votes.

10:20 AM: Dr Suresh (Bhau) Dagadu Khade of BJP is currently leading the Miraj constituency with 28,151 votes. He is trailed by Tanaji Ananda Satpute of the Shiv Sena with 13,250 votes.

10:18 AM: Dhananjay Hari Gadgil of BJP is leading from the Sangli constituency with 6,781 votes. He is closely followed by Prithviraj (Baba) Gulabrao Patil of INC with 4,796 votes.

09:20 AM: Sangram Sampatrao Deshmukh of the BJP is leading in the Palus-Kadegaon constituency.

09:15 AM: Babar Suhas Anilbhau of the Shiv Sena is leading at Khanapur constituency of Sangli district.

08:00 AM: Counting of votes has begun in most constituencies in Maharashtra. First, the postal ballots will be counted.