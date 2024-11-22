Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Khadakwasala, Parvati, Hadapsar, Pune Cantonment Result Declared

Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Khadakwasala, Parvati, Hadapsar, Pune Cantonment (SC), Kasba Peth Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The counting of votes for the seven constituencies in Pune district including Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Khadakwasala, Parvati, Hadapsar, Pune Cantonment (SC), Kasba Peth ends.

The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP )-led Mahayuti alliance made a resounding comeback in Maharashtra, with trends showing its dominance in 236 of the state’s 288 assembly seats as of 6:57 PM, leaving the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) far behind.

Pune Election Result 2024: Here Are The LIVE Updates

BJP's Siddharth Shirole Defeats INC's Datta Bahirat With 72721 Votes

Pune Cantonment (SC) election results: BJP's Kamble Sunil Dyandev leading with 7989 votes

Hadapsar election results: NCP's Chetan Vitthal Tupe leading with 25,793 votes

Parvati election results: BJP's Madhuri Satish Misal leading with 52,275 votes

Khadakwasala election results: BJP's Bhimrao Dhondiba Tapkir leading with 23900 votes

Kothrud election results: BJP's Chandrakant Bachhu Patil leading with 63314 votes

Shivajinagar election results: BJP's Siddharth Anil Shirole leading with with 25,715 votes.

Initial trends by Election Commission come in. Shiv Sena, NCP and BJP of the Mahayuti lead on 3, 3 and 1 seat respectively.

Sharad Pawar led NCP-SCP of the Maha Vikas Aghadi leading on 1 seat.

Shivajinagar Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES

BJP's Siddharth Shirole with 72721 defeats INC's Datta Bahirat

Shivajinagar is a key assembly constituency in Pune district, Maharashtra . In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, voter turnout in Shivajinagar was recorded at 50.9%. Siddharth Shirole (BJP) and Dattatrey Bahirat (Indian National Congress ) are the main contenders in this race, with several independent candidates also participating.

Kothrud Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES

BJP's Chandrakant (Dada) Bachhu Patil defeats SHS (UBT)'s Chandrakant Balbhim Mokate with 112041 votes

The Kothrud assembly constituency, located in Pune district, had a voter turnout of 52.18% in the 2024 elections. Key candidates in this constituency include Chandrakant Bachhu Patil (BJP), Chandrakant Balbhim Mokate (Shiv Sena (UBT)), and Kishore Shinde (MNS), alongside a number of independent candidates.

Khadakwasala Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES

BJP's Bhimrao Dhondiba Tapkir wins Khadakwasala with 163131 votes

Khadakwasala, another significant assembly constituency in Pune district, recorded a voter turnout of 56.53% in the 2024 elections. The key candidates in this constituency are Shri Bhimrao Tapkir (BJP), Dodke Sachin Shivajirao (NCP-SP), and Mayuresh Ramesh Wanjale (MNS), along with other independent candidates.

Parvati Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES

BJP's Madhuri Satish Misal wins

Parvati, located in the Pune district, had a voter turnout of 55.26% in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Madhuri Missal (BJP) and Ashwini Nithin Kadam (NCP-SP) are the leading contenders, alongside a number of independent candidates.

Hadapsar Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES

NCP's Chetan Vitthal Tupe leading over NCP (SP)'s Prashant Sudam Jagtap by 23373 votes

Hadapsar, situated in Pune district, saw a competitive race in 2024. Chetan Vitthal Tupe (NCP), Prashant Sudam Jagtap (NCP-SP), and Sainath Babar (MNS) are the key candidates. In the 2019 elections, Chetan Vitthal Tupe (NCP) won the seat with a margin of 2,820 votes over Yogesh Kundalik Tilekar (BJP).

Kasba Peth Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES

BJP's Hemant Narayan Rasane wins Kasba Peth with 90046 votes

Kasba Peth, part of Pune district, recorded a voter turnout of 58.76% in the 2024 elections. The key candidates in this constituency include Hemant Narayan Rasane (BJP), Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar (INC), and Ganesh Bhokare (MNS), alongside other independent candidates.

Pune Cantonment (SC) Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES

BJP's Kamble Sunil Dyandev wins

