DYK Zakir Khan's Brother Zeeshan Khan Is The Viral Singer At Coldplay Concert? Netizens Ask Chris Martin To Recruit Him

Coldplay is all set to play in India today as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. With just hours left for their performance in Mumbai, a video from their Abu Dhabi concert is going viral on social media.

Video from Abu Dhabi concert goes viral

The video is shared by Instagram page named indiainlast24hr, in which a man is seen singing, showcasing his vocal skills. As soon as the video of his singing went viral, eagle-eyed fans identified the singer as Zeeshan Khan, brother of comedian Zakir Khan. Soon internet users flooded the comment section with excitement.

One user wrote, “Zeeshan bhai on top”. Another user wrote, “@zeeshan_malang bhai bhaaii!! Star always”. “That's zeeshan! Of course he's a great singer”, wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, “He is @zeeshan_malang the best one from.#india proudly his fan”. Zeeshan Khan too commented on the video, “Thank you all”. For the unversed, Zeeshan Khan is the singer, songwriter and producer. He is the lead vocalist for Pune's most beloved band, Malang the Band.

File photo of Zeeshan Khan | Source; Instagram

What do we know about Coldplay World Tour?

Music of The Sphere World Tour kicked off in March 2022 and has sold over 10 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, making it the most highly attended tour by a group of all time. The tour began in Abu Dhabi on January 9 and went on till 14th.

File photo of Coldplay | Source: IMDb