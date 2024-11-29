Ed Sheeran Is Coming Back To India With Six-city + - = ÷ x Tour In 2025, Know About Tickets And More

Ed Sheeran enjoys a great fan following in India due to which the British singer is bringing his Mathematics Tour back to the country in 2025. Unlike his other concerts in 2025, he has planned to perform in six cities in India. On Friday, Ed took to his social media handle to announce his tour across the globe, including 6 concerts in India, and his first-ever concert in Bhutan.

The announcement comes after a sold-out show in Mumbai in March this year, where Ed promised fans he would return soon to the country.

Ed Sheeran to perform in THESE Indian cities

Delivering on the promise, Ed is set to embark on his most expansive tour of the country to date. The tour will kickstart in Pune on January 30 at Yash Lawns, followed by Hyderabad on February 2 at Ramoji Film City, Chennai on February 5 at YMCA Ground, and Bengaluru on February 8 at NICE Grounds.

He will also perform in Shillong on February 12 at JN Stadium and conclude the tour in India in Delhi on February 15 at Leisure Valley Ground.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a post and captioned it as "Coming back to India for my biggest ever tour of your beautiful country. Also coming to play Bhutan for the first time, coming back to Qatar for the first time in a decade and playing that beautiful amphitheatre in Bahrain again. What a way to start 2025, can’t wait to see you all there."

When will tickets go live in India?

The Mathematics Tour 2025 in India is promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, which means the concert will be available on the BookMyShow site. The tickets for the tour will also be available on Sheeran’s official website.

The tickets in India will go on sale on December 11.