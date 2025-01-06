Published 08:27 IST, January 6th 2025
Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia Loses Best Director Award To Brady Corbet Of The Brutalist, No Wins For India
Golden Globes 2025: Kapadia lost the Best Director award to Brady Corbet (The Brutalis). All We Imagine As Light also lost in the Non-English film category.
Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia lost in the Best Director category at the 82nd Golden Globes. It was the first-ever nomination for an Indian filmmaker in the major category at the prestigious awards ceremony. Kapadia's movie All We Imagine As Light lost to The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet. Other filmmakers in the running were Coralie Fargeat of The Substance, Edward Berger of Conclave, Emilia Perez director Jacques Audiard and Sean Baker for Anora. India entered the night with two nods, but lost in both categories. All We Imagine As Light lost in the Best Non-English Language film category to France's Emilia Perez.
What is The Brutalist about?
Since its arrival at the Venice Film Festival in September, The Brutalist has emerged as a major Oscar contender. Numerous critics groups have named it the best film of the year. It is a three-and-a-half-hour postwar American epic. It came into the Golden Globes with seven nominations, second to only Emilia Perez (10 nominations).
The Brutalist, written by Brady Corbet and his partner, the filmmaker Mona Fastvold, operatically unfolds the fictional story of László Tóth ( Adrien Brody ), a Hungarian architect who, having survived Nazi concentration camps, emigrates to Pennsylvania. He’s scraping by in a working class life when his renovation of a library for a wealthy industrialist, Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce), propels him back into architecture. Van Buren becomes László’s benefactor, commissioning him to build a sprawling institute.
