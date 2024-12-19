Search icon
Published 21:38 IST, December 19th 2024

Abhishek-Aishwarya Shut Down Divorce Rumours By Arriving Hand-in-Hand At Daughter's Annual Function

Amid the divorce rumours, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan made a joint appearance at Aaradhya's annual school function on Thursday.

The Bachchan family comes together to support Aaradhya at her annual school function. | Image: Manav Manglani, Varinder Chawla/Instagram

The netizens have been speculating that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are getting divorced after they made separate appearances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant 's wedding. Since then, all the attention was on the couple, noting their each and every moment. However, the couple has once and for all shut down all the rumours by making a joint appearance at their daughter Aaradhya's annual function on Thursday evening, December 19. At the school function, they were accompanied by Amitabh Bachchan . The video of their appearance has gone viral on the internet.

Abhishek Bachchan turns protective husband for Aishwarya Rai

In videos taken by paparazzi, Abhishek can be seen being protective of his wife Aishwarya as he held her hand while entering inside. The videos also captured Aishwarya beside Amitabh, while Abhishek taking care of her dupatta so that she doesn't step on it. In several videos circulating online, Aishwarya, dressed in an elegant black ensemble, appeared calm and poised, while Abhishek and Amitabh were seen by her side, engaging with other guests. The Bachchan family's presence at the prestigious event has effectively put an end to the speculation.

This marks the first time the couple has been seen together publicly since the rumours began circulating. Despite the media frenzy, both Aishwarya and Abhishek have refrained from commenting on the matter, choosing instead to focus on their professional commitments.

The family was also seen leaving together in a car after the annual function concluded.

When Amitabh Bachchan slammed trolls spreading rumours

In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan addressed the issue, expressing concern over "information ending with question marks" and highlighting the emotional toll such rumours can have on those involved.

An excerpt from his post read, “But untruths .. or selected question marked information can be a legal safeguard for them that inform .. but the seed of suspected belief is sown with this most used emblem .. the question mark ..write express whatever you like .. but when you follow it up with a question mark, you are not only saying that the write may be questionable .. but also quite surreptitiously wanting the reader to believe and expand on it, so that your write gets valued repeats ..”

The couple got married on April 20, 2007, and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya four years after their marriage in November 2011.

With Inputs From IANS

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 02:15 IST, December 20th 2024

Amitabh Bachchan Radhika Merchant Abhishek Bachchan Anant Ambani

