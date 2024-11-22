Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Daughter Raha Joins Actress' Girl Gang, Photo Goes Viral

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of Bollywood's most talked-about couples. They married in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter, Raha, on November 6, 2022. The couple decided to share Raha's face with the public on Christmas 2023. Ever since then, the internet has been filled with adorable pictures and moments of her. Recently, a new picture has surfaced, showing Raha being the newest member of Alia’s girl gang and having all their love.

Raha become the newest member of Mommy Alia’s girl gang, photos go viral

Today, November 22, 2024, Alia Bhatt’s best friend and actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared a candid photo dump on her Instagram. Among them, the 5th slide featured a touching photo of Alia and her daughter, Raha.

In the photo, Alia relaxed on a balcony surrounded by her female friends. She wore a simple black shirt and white trousers, flashing a wide smile as she posed with her arms crossed. Little Raha, dressed in pink, sat behind her mother and received a sweet kiss on the cheek from Akansha.

Akansha captioned the post, “bone chuha.” Fans flooded the comments with admiration for Raha’s cuteness, showering the post with red heart emojis.

When Ranbir Kapoor and Anand Piramal hang out on a ‘daughters’ date’

Every glimpse of Raha has been going viral ever since her birth. The most recent viral video which is doing rounds on social media, showcases, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spending time with their daughter Raha. They were spotted along with Isha Ambani’s husband Anand Piramal and their daughter. Ranbir and Alia were also seen interacting with the kids. The weekend was basically a day out for the girls. Raha’s smiling while sharing some moments with her father also took everyone’s heart.