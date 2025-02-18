Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Shardul Pandit Slams Bollywood For Overlooking Maratha Warriors, Lauds Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer historic drama Chhaava released in cinemas on February 14. The film opened to positive reviews from fans and critics as well. TV actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shardul Pandit gave his views after watching the film. Moreover, he also called out Bollywood for not able to highlight the history of Maratha warriors.

Shardul Pandit on Vicky Kaushal’s film Chhaava: Yeh sab humne kyun…

Shardul Pandit took to his Instagram handle to share a video and spoke about the film Chhaava. Along with the clip he wrote in the caption, “I saw Chhaava yesterday and couldn’t help but ask my friend “Ye sab humne kyu nahi padha? “ Why do I remember everyone but don’t have a clue about the contribution of the great Maratha warriors ? Why I haven’t been gloating in pride over a hero like Sambhaji or Shivaji? Why I don’t remember the amazing Maratha rule , the men of steel, principles and value. Shouldn’t we take pride in such great and exemplary Maratha warriors and hero’s ??”.

Shardul further wrote, “And now when @maddockfilms @laxman.utekar and @vickykaushal09 have made a very accurate film I see certain top YouTubers making videos about linking it to politics and questioning why is this film made now. Please take your kids and go to watch CHHAAVA as we all have done a gross injustice to this glorious Maratha Sher #chatrapatisambhajimaharaj by not celebrating him enough in our history . @laxman.utekar and @vickykaushal09 you should be so proud of yourselves . { Education , Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj , Sambhaji Raje , Maratha , Marathi , Sambhaji Maharaj , Mughals }”.

Netizens to acknowledged his statement and took to comment section to share their opinion as well. One user named adnya wrote, “Happy to see atleast someone is speaking about it . Kids need to know real brave warriors and our history . It’s time for NCERT and all other boards which are in India to include about all great warriors. Enough of who ruled India let our kids know who fought against those to get this freedom.” Another user wrote, “Absolutely right!”. “Very well said”, wrote the third user.

Chhaava Box office performance

Chhaava has brought in good numbers at box office within four days. According to report in Sacnilk, the Vicky Kaushal’s historic film minted ₹140.5 crore in India. As per early estimated, on fifth day, the film garnered ₹2.61 crore. The total collection now stands at ₹143.11 crore.

File photo of Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava | Source: IMDb