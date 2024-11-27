Don 3: Another Ranveer Singh Starrer Shelved? Farhan Akhtar's Production House Reacts

Don 3 is a much-awaited film with the continuous buzz reaching its new height every day. Ever since the announcement that Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani will be the faces of Don 3, the film has already experienced several speculative delays. Fans seem quite unhappy with the casting for an iconic film, leading to many rumors that the movie might be shelved. Amid speculation surrounding the production timeline, it has now been confirmed that the makers and actors are on the same page.

Ranveer Singh's Don 3 ‘postponed rumours’ finally shed by makers

Don 3 is set to begin production in June 2025, following its planned schedule. This confirmation comes despite online rumours suggesting delays due to team commitment issues.

On November 27, the producers have dismissed these reports as false, ensuring that the production timeline remains unaffected. A spokesperson from Excel Entertainment stated, “The makers and Ranveer Singh are on the same page that the timeline of Don 3 remains unchanged. Any such news of postponement is not true.”

Ranveer Singh Don 3 | Image: X

While the official release date is yet to be announced, the Don franchise holds a unique fan following, thanks to SRK and Amitabh Bachchan . Earlier this year, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar announced Ranveer Singh as the new Don, which left many fans disappointed. Over the past year, Ranveer Singh has also faced setbacks with several other big films being shelved amid criticism.

Ranveer Singh lost many big films: Shaktimaan to Rakshas

After the success of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh was lined up for major projects like Rakshas and Shaktimaan. However, unlike his co-star Alia Bhatt , who is thriving with back-to-back projects, Ranveer’s schedule appears less packed.

File photo of Ranveer Singh | Image: X