FACT CHECK: Is Priyanka Chopra Heading to Maha Kumbh? Here's What Viral Video Claims

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a video from en route to a destination. Judging by the video, social media users speculated that she is in Prayagraj to partake in the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025. However, the actress herself has not specified this. As per the latest information, on January 16 the Fashion actress arrived in India and landed in Hyderabad. She is in the country for the shoot of her film SSMB29 directed by SS Rajamouli.

Is Priyanka Chopra attending Maha Kumbh 2025?

On January 20, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a video from her car passing by a huge ground. Social media users believed that the clip was from the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. However, this is not true. The actress is in Hyderabad and even the contents of the brief video shared by her confirm this.

A screengrab of Priyanka Chopra's post | Image: Instagram



For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra was last known to be in Hyderabad. The actress is said to be collaborating with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu for the upcoming action-adventure film SSMB29. An official announcement of the film is expected soon.

Priyanka Chopra lands in Hyderabad

Speculations were rife that Priyanka Chopra has been locked as the female lead in SS Rajamouli's directorial jungle adventure film. Following in the footsteps of Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor , PeeCee will appear in the Telugu movie. If true, the movie will mark the return of Priyanka to the Indian film industry after a gap of 6 years - The Sky Is Pink.