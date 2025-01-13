Search icon
Published 19:44 IST, January 13th 2025

Fateh Box Office Collection Day 3: Sonu Sood Starrer Remains Steady, Fails To Touch ₹7 Crore On Opening Weekend

Fateh Box Office Collection: The Sonu Sood starrer hit the big screens on January 10, alongside Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer pan-Indian film Game Changer.

Fateh box office update | Image: X

Fateh Box Office Collection: The Sonu Sood starrer hit the big screens on January 10, coinciding with the Makar Sankranti holiday. The action drama began with a promising start at the box office, but has not been able to pick up the pace since then. Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer pan-Indian film Game Changer also seemed to be a deterrent at the performance of Fateh.

Sonu Sood's Fateh maintains a steady pace at the box office 

Action thriller Fateh fronted and directed by Sonu Sood, has collected ₹6.75 crore at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, as per Sacnilk. Fateh, which marks the directorial debut of Sood, follows the story of "an ex-special ops operative who investigates a cybercrime syndicate after a young woman falls victim to a scam". Also starring Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah, the film is backed by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios.

Fateh is directed by Sonu Sood also features him as the titular character
Fateh is directed by Sonu Sood also features him as the titular character | Image: X

The movie opened to a decent ₹2.24 crore at the domestic box office. It minted ₹2.1 crore on the second day and ₹2.25 crore on day 2 which was a Sunday. The Sonu Sood starrer has failed to register a substantial growth. The film's collection on the first Monday will be determined for its lifetime collection.

Fateh faces competition from Game Changer

While the Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer has in itself not made a lasting impression on the first weekend, the film has been able to deter the Sonu Sood starrer. Released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam, Game Changer has maintained a stronghold in the Hindi-speaking belt. The movie raked in ₹8.1 crore on Sunday from the Hindi version alone.

Fateh faces tough competition from Fateh | Image: IMDb

Game Changer, in the 3-day theatrical run, has minted ₹22.9 crore in Hindi. The movie has emerged as the first choice of cine-goers in the Hindi-speaking belt.

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:44 IST, January 13th 2025

