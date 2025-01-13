Published 19:44 IST, January 13th 2025
Fateh Box Office Collection Day 3: Sonu Sood Starrer Remains Steady, Fails To Touch ₹7 Crore On Opening Weekend
Fateh Box Office Collection: The Sonu Sood starrer hit the big screens on January 10, alongside Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer pan-Indian film Game Changer.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Fateh Box Office Collection: The Sonu Sood starrer hit the big screens on January 10, coinciding with the Makar Sankranti holiday. The action drama began with a promising start at the box office, but has not been able to pick up the pace since then. Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer pan-Indian film Game Changer also seemed to be a deterrent at the performance of Fateh.
Sonu Sood's Fateh maintains a steady pace at the box office
Action thriller Fateh fronted and directed by Sonu Sood, has collected ₹6.75 crore at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, as per Sacnilk. Fateh, which marks the directorial debut of Sood, follows the story of "an ex-special ops operative who investigates a cybercrime syndicate after a young woman falls victim to a scam". Also starring Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah, the film is backed by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios.
The movie opened to a decent ₹2.24 crore at the domestic box office. It minted ₹2.1 crore on the second day and ₹2.25 crore on day 2 which was a Sunday. The Sonu Sood starrer has failed to register a substantial growth. The film's collection on the first Monday will be determined for its lifetime collection.
Fateh faces competition from Game Changer
While the Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer has in itself not made a lasting impression on the first weekend, the film has been able to deter the Sonu Sood starrer. Released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam, Game Changer has maintained a stronghold in the Hindi-speaking belt. The movie raked in ₹8.1 crore on Sunday from the Hindi version alone.
Game Changer, in the 3-day theatrical run, has minted ₹22.9 crore in Hindi. The movie has emerged as the first choice of cine-goers in the Hindi-speaking belt.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 19:44 IST, January 13th 2025