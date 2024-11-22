Jigra On OTT: Alia Bhatt Starrer To Begin Streaming From THIS Date After Poor Theatrical Run| Report

Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra hit the big screens on October 11, a day before the Dusshera holiday. The film directed by Vasan Bala, turned out to be the worst-grosser. Now, there are reports that Jigra will soon be making its digital debut.

Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra to make its digital debut?

According to reports, Jigra will begin streaming on OTT platform Netflix from December 6. However official confirmation from the platform is yet to be revealed.

File photo of Jigra | Source: Instagram

Jigra stars Alia Bhatt, Vedang Rain, Rahul Ravindran and others. Produced by Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Apoorva Mehta, Shaheen Bhatt and Somen Mishra. The film’s music is composed by Achint Thakkar and Manpreet Singh. The film revolves around a young woman named Satya, who had a difficult childhood and now only has one person left in her life—her brother Ankur, who is imprisoned and tortured in a foreign jail.

Jigra a copy of Divya Khosla Kumar’s Savi?

Divya Khosla Kumar seems to be drawn into the controversy surrounding Jigra after she alleged that the movie is a copy of her film Savi, which released earlier this year. Divya’s film Savi tells the story of a housewife trying to free her husband from a high-security prison in England. It is inspired by the mythological tale of Savitri and Satyavan. The film released alongside Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Vettaiyan.

Poster of Jigra | Source: IMDb