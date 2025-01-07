Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Rang In New Year 2025 With Lisa Haydon In Switzerland? ADHM Actress' Comment Goes Viral

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had a wholesome New Year, and her latest post stands as proof. The actress gave a glimpse of her celebration by sharing pictures. But, one interesting thing was caught by eagle-eyed fans which made sparked speculation that actress Lisa Haydon was also part of the bandwagon.

Lisa Haydon was also part of the Kareena and Saif’s New Year celebration?

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures. Along with the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “Headed home with this mood for 2025."

Soon after the post was shared, fans went gaga over it. One user wrote, “The shoes!!!!! Love them”. Another user wrote, “The prettiest queen you are”. “Mai apni favourite hoon.."..wali vibes aarahi hai photos dekhke’, wrote the third user. Not to miss out, in one of the pictures, it can be seen Jeh photobombing. However, the comment of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress Lisa Haydon’s comment viral. Her response in the comment section hinted that the duo had gala time together for New Year. She wrote,”take us back”.

Lisa Haydon's comment | Source: Reddit

File photo of Lisa Haydon | Source: IMDb

Earlier, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, and Jeh rang in the New Year in the picturesque surroundings of Switzerland, where they were seen enjoying their time together as a family.

What’s next for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan?

Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again (2024) alongside Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.

File photo of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan | Source: Instagram