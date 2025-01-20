Khushi Kapoor-Junaid Khan's Dance At Loveyapa Promotions Leaves Internet Aghast, Say 'Bollywood Ka Future Khatre Mein Hai'

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan are all set to make their big screen debut with the upcoming film Loveyapa. The actors have been relentlessly promoting the movie which will hit the big screens on February 7. However, a clip from the pre-release event of the movie has not gone down well with social media users. In the video, the duo can be seen performing on their title track, but this has led to incessant trolling.

Why are netizens trolling Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan?

On January 19, Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan arrived at the pre-release event of Loveyapa. The duo grooved to the title track of their film and recreated the hook steps. However, their awkward chemistry and conscious personalities were visible and came to the notice of social media users. While some compared their performance to a school's annual day event, others stressed that the two just don't have the oomph factor essential for the film industry.

A user shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “They both would fail Science terribly as there is practically no Chemistry whatsoever!” Another flocked to their defense and wrote, “Junaid and Khushi looks quite nervous here, common guys it their first film let's not be too harsh on them.” Another person agreed and mentioned, “They are just shy and nervous. Both have done quite well in the actual song.”Appreciating Junaid, a user wrote, “He was good in Mahraaj more serious role. This doesn’t seem like it’s natural for him.”

A user penned a strong note against Bollywood giving opportunities to nepo kids. The comment read, “They have no aura or stage presence. Bollywood needs to stop launching star kids with no talent with bad scripts.” For the unversed, Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of director Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi. She is the sister of Janhvi Kapoor. Junaid Khan, on the other hand, is the son of Aamir Khan. Another social media user expressed disappointment in the duo and stressed that the Hindi film industry need better actors to save their future.

Loveyapa trailer shows eccentric love story

Makers of the film released the trailer of Loveyapa on January 10. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is packed with comedy, drama and love. The trailer showcased the story of a young couple whose lives are exposed to each other after they exchange their mobile phones.