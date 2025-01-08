Manoj Muntashir Issues Warning To Akshay Kumar-led Sky Force Makers Over Credit In Track Maaye: Disown The Song And...

Manoj Muntashir, a lyricist-screenwriter, expressed his disappointment after Sky Force makers didn't give him credit for writing the song Maaye. He took to his social media handle and wrote an angry wrote issuing a warning to the makers to take legal action if not given due credit. On Tuesday, the makers shared the teaser of the song Maaye and the clip gives credit to singer B Praak and composer Tanishk Bagchi but doesn't mention the Adipurush screenwriter. However, they did tag him in the post.

Angry Manoj Muntashir issues warning to Sky Force makers

Taking to his X handle, Manoj wrote, "Please note @jiostudios, @MaddockFilms saregamaglobal, This (Maaye) song is not just sung and composed but also written by someone who has given all his blood and sweat to it." He continued, “Removing writers name from the opening credits shows utter disrespect for the craft and fraternity by the makers.”

"If it’s not corrected immediately, including the main song releasing tomorrow, I am going to disown the song and make sure my voice is heard by the law of the land. Shame," he concluded.

What do we know about Sky Force?

Helmed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the historical war drama stars Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles. The movie is about India's retaliatory attack on the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, described as India's first and deadliest airstrike. In the movie, Akshay will play the role of Wing Commander K.O. Ahuja, whereas Veer will be seen as T. Vijaya.