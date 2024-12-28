Mika Singh Recalls Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover 'Created Drama' During Dangerous Shoot: Experience Was Horrible

Mika Singh is known for giving chartbuster songs to Bollywood such as Mauja Hi Mauja, Ibn-e-Batuta, Dhanno and Dhinka Chika. He has also made appearances in movies such as Mitti, Loot and Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya. So in 2020, he planned to try his hand at production and produce a series titled Dangerous. It became his first and last project as a producer owing to the "horrible" experience he faced during the shoot. In a recent interview, the Punjabi singer shared that he had the worst experience shooting with Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu in the series as they threw a lot of tantrums.

He further shared that Akshay Kumar had warned him to not enter into the production business as he would lose his money.

Mika Singh's 'horrible experience' with Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in Dangerous

In an interview on the KADAK YouTube channel, Mika Singh opened up about the reason why he quit film production altogether, and the reason is Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. The singer shared that he had cast Karan as a male lead and wanted to launch a newcomer as a female lead owing to the budget. However, Bipasha insisted on doing the series opposite her husband. "Bipasha Basu jumped into it and was like, ‘We can both be part of this series’. They didn’t exceed the budget, but the experience was horrible," he said.

He continued that during the shoot, the couple started creating a lot of issues and extended a 3 months shoot to 6 months, wasting a lot of money. Recounting the London shoot schedule, Mika said he took a team of 50 to London for a month-long schedule. Since Karan and Bipasha are married, he booked a single room for them. But they were like, "No, we need our separate rooms" and even demanded to move to a different hotel. The singer didn't understand the logic but he did as they asked.

“Later, when we were shooting a stunt scene, Karan fractured his leg. They even created issues while dubbing the film. They were giving excuses that they have sore throats and other things. I couldn’t understand the drama, especially when they were paid for their work.” Not just this, the couple refused to do a kissing scene despite signing a contract. “These stars fall on the feet of big producers like Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films and keep praising them for even the tiniest roles, but their attitude changes when it comes to smaller producers. Aren’t we also spending money?” he added.

(A poster of Dangerous | Image: IMDb)

Owing to all these, the singer has decided to never produce a film and even advises others the same.

Mika Singh recalls Akshay Kumar's advice against producing a project

In the same interview, Mika revealed Akshay had advised him against producing a film. He said, “Akshay Kumar warned me about producing a film. We met at an event. He said, ‘I heard you are making a film’, I said, ‘Yes, I am, I am producing it’. He said, ‘Have you gone crazy? You have achieved so much in life, why do you want to go knocking at the vans of actors reminding them their shot is ready? Please don’t invest your money. You will lose it all.'”

(Mika Singh with Akshay Kumar | Image: Facebook)

What do we know about Dangerous?