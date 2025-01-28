Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty Flaunts Baby Bump In Unseen Photo From Outing With KL Rahul And Friends | VIRAL

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul who tied the knot in 2023, are all set to embrace parenthood this year. The pictures of the couple’s recent outing with their friends is now going viral on social media.

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s fun outing with friends

In the viral pictures, KL Rahul is seen holding Athiya Shetty close as they pose with their friends. The couple were all smiles for the camera. KL Rahul exuded swag in a maroon shirt paired with white pants, while the Hero actress looked pretty in a black full-sleeved top and a white flared skirt.

Athiya Shetty and Kl Rahul's outing | Source: Instagram

The picture was shared by a friend and the caption read, “Babies, having a baby”. Another candid picture featured Athiya posing with her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. In another post, Athiya shared picture of food on Instagram.

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s relationship

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot in Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on January 23, 2023. The couple had an intimate wedding with just 100 people on the guest list. They had a three-day ceremony with Haldi, mehendi, and muhuratham. The couple's wedding photos went viral on social media. The couple kept their relationship status a secret until 2021 when KL Rahul wished Athiya Shetty a Happy birthday through a romantic social media post.

File photo of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul | Source: IMDb