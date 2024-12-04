Search icon
Published 15:21 IST, December 4th 2024

Nargis Fakhri Drops First Post After Sister's Arrest In Double Murder Case, Here's What She Said

Days after Nargis Fakhri's Aliya sister being arrested, the Rockstar actress has shared first post on Instagram. Nargis will next be seen in Housefull 5.

A file photo of Nargis Fakhri | Image: Instagram

Actress Nargis Fakhri is currently heading in the headlines after her sister Aliya Fakhri’s arrest in her ex-boyfriend’s murder. Although the actress is yet to react, amid this, she has shared first a post on Instagram post, which is now going viral on social media.

Nargis Fakhri’s first post amid sister Aliya’s arrest

Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya has been making headlines for her arrest in New York. The 43-year-old is alleged to have murdered her ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs. Recently, the actress has shared a post in her Instagram stories from her upcoming film Housefull 5.

Nargis Fakhri as a child dreamt of becoming a vet and not an actor - IMDb
File photo of Nargis Fakhri | Source: IMDb

In the picture, Nargis shared a photo which features Sonam Bajwa and Jacqueline Fernandez. Along the poster, she wrote in the caption, “We are coming for you”. Nargis Fakhri will be seen in the fifth instalment of Housefull which will star an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar , Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh among others.

Nargis latest post | Source: Instagram

All about the case of Nargis Fakhri’s sister Aliya Fakhri

The Madras Cafe actress Nargis Fakhri’s sister Aliya Fakhri has been arrested for murdering her ex-boyfriend  Edward Jacobs, as per media reports. As per the Queen District Attorney of New York, Aliya set the fire to the two-storey garage where Jacobs and his friend Anastasia Ettiene were there. The fire covered the building and the two weren't couldn’t escape and died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. However, the actress' mother, however, denied the claims, saying: "I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody," according to several media reports.

File photo of Aliya and Nargis Fakhri with their parents | Image: X

For the unversed, Aliya is the younger sister of actress Nargis Fakhri. She was born and raised in Queens, New York. The sisters were born to Mohammed Fakhri, a Pakistani and Marie Fakhri of Czech origin.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:23 IST, December 4th 2024

