Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Was The Intruder Hiding In Plain Sight? CCTV Footage Reveals Details Of Night When Actor Was Stabbed

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan received multiple injuries after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his residence in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, officials said. The 54-year-old actor was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in the city and required a medical procedure following the incident which took place at around 2.30 am at his house in the Bandra area.

Police arrived at the actor's home shortly after the incident and began the investigation. Videos of security cordoning off the premises have surfaced on social media.

7 teams formed by the Mumbai Crime Branch for investigation

According to reports, 7 teams have been formed by the Crime Branch, Mumbai for investigation in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident. Additionally, CCTV footage has revealed that no one entered the premises in the two-hour window before the actor was attacked. Police suspect that the attacker may have been inside the building beforehand. CCTV analysis is still ongoing, cops investigating the matter revealed.

File photo of Saif Ali Khan | Image: X

Saif undergoes surgery after being stabbed multiple times

Lilavati Hospital's COO Dr Niraj Uttamani in a statement said that Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and brought to the medical facility at 3.30 am. "Saif has six stabs and two are deep. Of this one is close to the spine. He is being operated upon by a team of doctors led neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi," Dr Uttamani said.

Saif Ali Khan resides in Bandra with his kids and wife Kareena | Image: Instagram