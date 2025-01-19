Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Live Updates: Actor's Attacker Arrested From Thane, Police To Hold Press Conference At 9 AM

Saif Ali Khan Attacker Arrested | Image: Instagram, ANI

Saif Ali Khan, who is currently recovering at the hospital, was stabbed multiple times in the intervening night on Wednesday and Thursday this week. After almost over 70 hours of intensive manhunt, the police finally nabbed the suspect in the wee hours of Sunday, January 19. The arrested accused, Vijay Das, a waiter at a restaurant, has confessed to having committed the crime, Mumbai Police told news agency ANI. At 9 AM today, the police will be holding a press conference to share more details regarding the arrest.

Saif Ali Khan's Health Update: The actor has been advised to complete bed rest owing to the deep wounds he has sustained in the scuffle with the intruder. The doctors at Lilavati Hospital have restricted the visitors coming to meet the actor. They have kept the actor under observation for around 2 to 3 days in the hospital, only after everything comes out to be normal will the actor be discharged.



08:46 IST, January 19th 2025 Saif Ali Kha's Attacker To Be Produced Before Court Today The attacker arrested by Mumbai Police will be produced before the Bandra Holiday Court.



08:45 IST, January 19th 2025 Mumbai Police Recovers Attacker Vijay Das' Aadhaar Card Mumbai police have recovered his aadhaar card from the accused where his address is in West Bengal, Mumbai police suspect he could be from Bangladesh as he is changing his name again and again.

08:27 IST, January 19th 2025 Saif Ali Khan's Attacker A Bangladeshi Citizen? Mumbai police suspect the accused is a Bangladesh national. Mumbai Police is verifying the details of the main suspect. He is changing his name again and again, says Mumbai Police.

08:18 IST, January 19th 2025 Visuals Frome Where Saif's Attacker Was Nabbed Exclusive visuals from where Saif Ali Khan's attacker was found in Thane. The police tracked him to a construction site in Hiranandani Estate, where he was hiding in dense bushes.

07:53 IST, January 19th 2025 'Vijay Das, Mohammed Iliyas’: Accused Was Using Multiple Names, Says Mumbai Police The Mumbai Police confirmed that the accused was using multiple names including Vijay Das, Bijoy Das, and Mohammed Iliyas.

07:52 IST, January 19th 2025 Arrested Attacker Kept In Detention At Khar Police Station The arrested accused has been kept in detention at Khar Police Station. Visuals from outside the police station.

08:15 IST, January 19th 2025 Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Arrested “The arrested accused, Vijay Das, is a waiter at a restaurant and has confessed to having committed the crime,” the Mumbai Police was quoted by news agency ANI.