Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Live Updates: Mumbai Police Likely To Recreate Crime Scene With Accused At Saifeena's Residence
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case LIVE Updates: The actor's attacker is currently in the custody of Mumbai Police for 5 days for interrogation regarding the motive and his nationality.
Mumbai Police on Sunday nabbed Saif Ali Khan's attacker Mohammad Shehzad from a construction site in Thane and after interrogation, they took him to Bandra Holiday Court to seek custody. The court heard the police's plea and granted them 5-day custody of the accused. During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused might be a Bangladeshi National as he doesn't have complete Indian documents. Upon being asked why he entered Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Bandra residence on January 16, to this, the accused replied to robbing the place, per Mumbai Police.
Saif Ali Khan's Health Update: The actor is currently recovering at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra. On Sunday, apart from usual visitors Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore, Taimur and Jeh met their father for the first time after the horrific incident. During a press conference, the doctor shared that the actor has deep wounds owing to which they have restricted his movement and visitors for him to recover at the earliest.
09:13 IST, January 20th 2025
Bhagyashree Expresses Shock After Saif’s Attacker Is Said To Be Bangladeshi
At an event in Indore, actress Bhagyashree said that the latest incident at Bandra has put a question mark on the safety of a lot of people who live in Mumbai. While speaking to ANI, she said, "When incidents like this happen in Mumbai, then everyone gets tensed. The local public too. It's not about Bollywood, it's about the safety of everyone. Everyone's safety is under a question mark. And especially if an immigrant does something like this, then we should definitely secure our Indian borders, very important." The actress shared that she was "shocked" when she came to know about the incident. "We who live in Mumbai are very shocked by what happened because Mumbai is considered as one of the safest cities in India hah. So, after the incident, obviously, everyone is tense. But the Police are doing their job well. And I think in the latest news, the assailant has been caught. Therefore, I hope the legal process starts soon."
09:08 IST, January 20th 2025
Mumbai Police Likely To Recreate Crime Scene With Accused
According to the official, police might take the attacker to Saif-Kareena’s house at Satguru Sharan building in these five days to recreate the crime scene as part of their investigation.
08:28 IST, January 20th 2025
Attacker Unaware He Was Intruding Film Star's House: Mumbai Police
As per IANS, the Mumbai Police has shared that the accused was unaware of whose house he was looting. They also clarified the intent behind the crime was just robbery with no intention to cause harm.
08:27 IST, January 20th 2025
Soha Ali Khan On Brother Saif Ali Khan’s Health
Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by the intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in upscale Bandra in a shocking attack on January 16. Sister Soha Ali Khan, on Sunday, said her brother Saif Ali Khan is “recovering well” from the injuries. “We are very very happy that he is recovering well. We are thankful, we feel blessed and grateful that it wasn’t any worse. Thank you for all your wishes,” Soha told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.
08:25 IST, January 20th 2025
Saif Ali Khan's Attacker In Police Custody
Saif Ali Khan's attacker Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad was sent to police custody for five days by the Bandra Holiday Court on Sunday.
