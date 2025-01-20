Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Live Updates: Mumbai Police Likely To Recreate Crime Scene With Accused At Saifeena's Residence

At an event in Indore, actress Bhagyashree said that the latest incident at Bandra has put a question mark on the safety of a lot of people who live in Mumbai. While speaking to ANI, she said, "When incidents like this happen in Mumbai, then everyone gets tensed. The local public too. It's not about Bollywood, it's about the safety of everyone. Everyone's safety is under a question mark. And especially if an immigrant does something like this, then we should definitely secure our Indian borders, very important." The actress shared that she was "shocked" when she came to know about the incident. "We who live in Mumbai are very shocked by what happened because Mumbai is considered as one of the safest cities in India hah. So, after the incident, obviously, everyone is tense. But the Police are doing their job well. And I think in the latest news, the assailant has been caught. Therefore, I hope the legal process starts soon."

(Bhagyashree at an event | Image: ANI)