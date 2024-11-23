Published 22:33 IST, November 23rd 2024
Tara Sutaria Attends Ex Aadar Jain's Roka With Her Friend Alekha Advani? Netizens Go ROFL
Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Reema Jain, Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and others were in attendance at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's roka.
After getting engaged in September, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are all set to get married soon. A roka ceremony was organised at Alekha's home in Mumbai on November 23, where the groom-to-be arrived with his family members, including Ranbir Kapoor , Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Reema Jain, Babita Kapoor and Radhir Kapoor. Meanwhile, Aadar's ex Tara Sutaria was also snapped in the city decked up as a wedding guest in videos doing the rounds on social media, sparking curiosity if she attended the roka of her ex Aadar and Alekha. So what's the truth?
Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and other family members attend Aadar-Alekha's roka
On Saturday, Aadar and Alekha had their roka ceremony. Kareena Kapoor, Aadar's cousin, arrived in style at the venue in a blue-coloured saree. She was accompanied by her mother Babita Kapoor and father Randhir Kapoor. The dholwalas welcomed the guests with upbeat music. Aadar was seen in high spirits as he arrived at his pre-wedding function. He also sat on the dhol in one of the videos. Armaan, Aadar's brother, danced to the beats of the dhol along with other guests.
In another video doing the rounds, Tara Sutaria dressed in a golden saree and a choker necklace arrived for a wedding function. Many were confused over whether Tara attended Aadar's roka or another function in Mumbai. It is evident now that the Student Of The Year 2 actress was snapped at another wedding function in Mumbai and not Aadar's roka.
Aadar is the common link in BFFs Tara and Alekha's lives
Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's relationship became public in November 2023 when the former shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life." Aadar, the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, previously dated actress Tara Sutaria, who is a close friend of Alekha's, Aadar's bride-to be. Tara and Aadar made their relationship official in 2020 but it ended in a break up in 2023.
