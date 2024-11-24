Tara Sutaria Takes A Sly Dig At Her Ex Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani On The Day They Got Rokafied?

Bollywood got a new couple as Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got engaged on September 1. Aadar was previously in a relationship with actress Tara Sutaria but is now set to marry her best friend, Alekha. Recently, a roka ceremony was organised at Alekha’s home in Mumbai on November 23. In midst of this, Tara Sutaria made an indirect dig at his ex-Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani.

Țara Sutaria’s viral post on her Ex

Țara Sutaria earlier had shared a picture of the book title Karma Is A B***h by Shome Mak on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Just got my hands on Shome Mak’s new book, Karma Is A B***h . I cannot wait to start reading. Everyone grab your copy now!”.

Tara Sutaria's post | Source: Instagram

The post which has now gone viral on Reddit, users took to comment section to shah their opinion. One user wrote, “My question is how did Tara even fall for Aadar in the first place!”. Another user wrote, “Tara can do so much better than this Aadha Kapoor guy”. “Correct… this is popcorn for us, but I would never do this myself. Living well is the best revenge, if you are seeking revenge. I say don’t even seek revenge… just keep your head high and do your thing”, wrote the third user.

All about the trio- Aadar, Tara and Alekha

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's relationship became public in November 2023 when the former shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life." Aadar, the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, previously dated actress Tara Sutaria, who is a close friend of Alekha's, Aadar's bride-to be.