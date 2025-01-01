Search icon
Published 18:47 IST, January 1st 2025

Triptii Dimri Rings In New Year With Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant Under Nothern Lights In Sweden | PHOTO

Triptii Dimri-Sam Merchant shared their latest pictures, suggesting that the duo is currently vacationing in the Sweden. Pictures are going viral.

Triptii Dimri-Sam Merchant's New Year celebrations | Image: Instagram

Triptii Dimri gave back-to-back hits in 2024 including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and has established herself as one of the top actresses in Bollywood. She is often spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant and their latest pictures from their New Year celebrations is now going viral.

Triptii-Sam’s New Year celebration, pictures are going viral

Triptii Dimri ringed in New Year celebrations in Sweden with her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant, after giving back-to-back commercial hits. The Qala actress took to her Instagram stories to share the photos of the Northern Lights in Sweden. The actress was holidaying in Finland and then went to Sweden after a 3 hour road trip. She shared a screenshot of her phone gallery and wrote, “When your gallery looks like this. It truly is a Happy New Year… Feeling so grateful." 

Triptii Dimri's latest post | Source: Instagram

In another picture, Triptii captioned, “Drove from Finland, 3 hours into Sweden to get clear skies." Sam Merchant too shared similar pictures on his Instagram stories.

Sam Merchant's latest post | Source: Instagram

When did Triptii Dimri-Sam Merchant spark dating rumours?

The rumoured couple Sam Merchant and Triptii Dimri first sparked dating rumours when Sam shared a selfie with the Bulbul actress at a wedding they attended. Since then, they've frequently been spotted spending time together in Mumbai.

Triptii Dimri with Sam Merchant | Image: Instagram

In a recent interaction with a YouTuber, Triptii Dimri opened up about her love life. The actress revealed that she value serious relationships and compared herself to Ali from Dhoom. She said, "I want commitment. I have always been that person. I have always been serious in my relationships. Main Dhoom ki Uday Chopra hoon.” She also mentioned her future plans, saying, "Shaadi aur do bacchhe." Triptii added that she is not interested in casual relationships, stating, “Mujhse aur kuch hota hi nahi hai. I can't be like 'Let's date and see.' Mere sidha hota hai 'Parents ko milaungi toh kaisa lagega?'”

Updated 18:47 IST, January 1st 2025

