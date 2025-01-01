Triptii Dimri Rings In New Year With Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant Under Nothern Lights In Sweden | PHOTO

Triptii Dimri gave back-to-back hits in 2024 including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and has established herself as one of the top actresses in Bollywood. She is often spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant and their latest pictures from their New Year celebrations is now going viral.

Triptii-Sam’s New Year celebration, pictures are going viral

Triptii Dimri ringed in New Year celebrations in Sweden with her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant, after giving back-to-back commercial hits. The Qala actress took to her Instagram stories to share the photos of the Northern Lights in Sweden. The actress was holidaying in Finland and then went to Sweden after a 3 hour road trip. She shared a screenshot of her phone gallery and wrote, “When your gallery looks like this. It truly is a Happy New Year… Feeling so grateful."

Triptii Dimri's latest post | Source: Instagram

In another picture, Triptii captioned, “Drove from Finland, 3 hours into Sweden to get clear skies." Sam Merchant too shared similar pictures on his Instagram stories.

Sam Merchant's latest post | Source: Instagram

When did Triptii Dimri-Sam Merchant spark dating rumours?

The rumoured couple Sam Merchant and Triptii Dimri first sparked dating rumours when Sam shared a selfie with the Bulbul actress at a wedding they attended. Since then, they've frequently been spotted spending time together in Mumbai.

Triptii Dimri with Sam Merchant | Image: Instagram