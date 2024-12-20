Published 17:41 IST, December 20th 2024
Vikrant In & As Arnab: The Sabarmati Report Actor On Journalist He Would Like To Do A Biopic On
Vikrant Massey attended Republic Media's Sangam conclave where he spoke candidly on his retirement, joining politics, nepotism in Bollywood, and much more.
Republic Media organised Sangam-Sahitya, Sur aur Shakti on Friday, 20 December to celebrate the culture and art of India before the year 2025 begins. Vikrant Massey, who is basking in the success of his latest film The Sabarmati Report, also attended this event and he mesmerized the audience with his candid conversation. Speaking at the conclave, the actor spoke about retirement, joining politics, nepotism in Bollywood, and much more.
Vikrant Massey reveals he would love to feature in a biopic on Arnab Goswami
In a candid conversation with Republic Media during the Sangam summit, Vikrant Massey engaged in a rapid-fire round. The 27-year-old actor, who played a reported in The Sabarmati Report was asked if given a chance which journalist would he like to feature on the big screen. Without missing a beat, he named - Arnab Goswami- Editor-in-chief, of Republic Media Network.
The actor shared, “He has had the guts to stand out tall all these years. The things he has gone through over the years have been inspirational for the people. The way he has stood out, the way he has stood for the truth, and the way he has represented the larger audience.”
Vikrant Massey hints at joining politics
Vikrant Massey spoke candidly at Republic Media's Sangam Summit and hinted at joining politics in the future. The 12th Fail star, who surprised his fans by announcing a short break from films earlier on December 2, was asked about which political party he would like to be a part of. The actor promptly replied, "The question you have asked is a big one. You will have an answer to this in the coming years," hinting at his political debut in the future. Talking further, he shared, “I'm with the right side."
