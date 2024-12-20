Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 17:41 IST, December 20th 2024

Vikrant In & As Arnab: The Sabarmati Report Actor On Journalist He Would Like To Do A Biopic On

Vikrant Massey attended Republic Media's Sangam conclave where he spoke candidly on his retirement, joining politics, nepotism in Bollywood, and much more.

Vikrant Massey at Republic Sangam | Image: Republic World

Republic Media organised Sangam-Sahitya, Sur aur Shakti on Friday, 20 December to celebrate the culture and art of India before the year 2025 begins. Vikrant Massey, who is basking in the success of his latest film The Sabarmati Report, also attended this event and he mesmerized the audience with his candid conversation. Speaking at the conclave, the actor spoke about retirement, joining politics, nepotism in Bollywood, and much more.  

Vikrant Massey reveals he would love to feature in a biopic on Arnab Goswami  


In a candid conversation with Republic Media during the Sangam summit, Vikrant Massey engaged in a rapid-fire round. The 27-year-old actor, who played a reported in The Sabarmati Report was asked if given a chance which journalist would he like to feature on the big screen. Without missing a beat, he named - Arnab Goswami- Editor-in-chief, of Republic Media Network. 
 

The actor shared, “He has had the guts to stand out tall all these years. The things he has gone through over the years have been inspirational for the people. The way he has stood out, the way he has stood for the truth, and the way he has represented the larger audience.”

Vikrant Massey hints at joining politics


Vikrant Massey spoke candidly at Republic Media's Sangam Summit and hinted at joining politics in the future. The 12th Fail star, who surprised his fans by announcing a short break from films earlier on December 2, was asked about which political party he would like to be a part of. The actor promptly replied, "The question you have asked is a big one. You will have an answer to this in the coming years," hinting at his political debut in the future. Talking further, he shared, “I'm with the right side."

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:49 IST, December 20th 2024

Arnab Goswami Amitabh Bachchan

Recommended

No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait | LIVE
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News
9-Year-Old is Among 5 Killed in Christmas Market Attack in Germany
World News
MP Man Commits Suicide, Leaves Video Blaming Wife, Another Person
India News
Bharat Will Be Hub Of World's Biggest Economic Centres: PM In Kuwait
India News
IND Vs BAN, U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: Know All Details
SportFit
Albania to Ban TikTok blaming it for Promoting Violence Among Children
World News
Zesty And Bold: Spicy Blood Orange Chutney For The Festive Season
Lifestyle News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.