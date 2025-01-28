War 2 Gets Bigger! Ranbir Kapoor, Mahesh Babu To Feature In Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's Action Film?

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani’s action thriller War 2 is one of the most anticipated film for which fans are eagerly waiting for. Now, in latest development, there are reports that Mahesh Babu and Ranbir Kapoor might be part of the project as well.

Mahesh Babu and Ranbir Kapoor to be part of War 2?

According to several reports, Mahesh Babu will be lending his voice for the Telugu version of the film. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor will also be giving voiceover, but for Hindi version. This will be for the second time that Mahesh Babu will be lending voice for Jr NTR after Baadshah in 2013. The official confirmation is yet to be announced.

Ayan Mukerji's directorial serves as the sequel to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War, which released in 2019. In the movie, Hrithik will be reprising his role as Kabir and will feature Jr NTR as an antagonist. The movie will mark his (Jr NTR) debut in Bollywood. The makers have kept the plot of the movie wrapped. War 2 will be the 6th movie of the YRF’s Spy Universe. It is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2025.

What’s next for Mahesh Babu and Ranbir Kapoor?

Mahesh Babu is busy with SS Rajamouli’s ambitious project SSMB29. The film is written by Vijayendra Prasad and is described as globe-trotting jungle action adventure film. The movie is said to be shot in the jungles of Africa and will be heavy on VFX.

Additionally, it has been reported that the actor will also come onboard for the project as a partner and will not charge any fees for the movie.There are reports that Priyanka Chopra might be the latest addition. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers yet.

