BB OTT 2 Fame Abhishek Malhan Manhandled At Karan Aujla's Concert? Team Calls Viral Videos 'Fake'
Rumours were rife that the viral video of a man being attacked by a crowd was YouTuber Abhishek Malhan. However, his team has refuted the claims.
YouTuber Abhishek Malhan AKA Fukra Insaan, Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist, has been in the limelight after a video went viral claiming that a mob attacked Malhan at Karan Aujla's concert. However, his team has issued a statement rubbishing all the rumours. A few days ago, a video circulated, depicting chaos at the concert with security staff running to save the Youtube.
Netizens believe that Elvish Yadav and Abhishek were both present at the concert, and a fight broke out between them, causing huge chaos. However, there was no proof, as their faces were not visible.
Abhishek Malhan’s team calls viral video ‘fake’
A source close to TellyChakkar has revealed that the reports are false as he wasn’t even present at the concert. It was another Abhishek, who unfortunately was the victim of a physical attack, which led to some misinformed sources spreading the news in Fukra’s name.
Check out the viral video below:
Abhishek Malhan is NOT dating Jiya Shankar
Rumours were rife that Abhishek is dating his Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-participant Jiya Shankar. However, Jiya was quick to respond by shutting them down. She penned a long note on her X handle, “I’m saying this ONE LAST TIME to whoever it concerns! I have nothing to do with Fukra Insaan or the meme pages. We only shared a friendship bond, which no longer exists. I don’t even follow any of these meme pages or have any idea how this works. I’ve always believed they’re doing this for views, and I’m not sure if anyone pays for it, but if the blame falls on me with terrible comments about my character and family, hear it panda gang: I’M SELF MADE LOUD & PROUD! I am because of me, not because of anyone else. Far above these CHEAP STUNTS! So stay in your lane, and keep my mother’s and my names out of your dirty mouths."
Abhishek emerged as the runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2, where Elvish won.
