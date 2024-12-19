BB OTT 2 Fame Abhishek Malhan Manhandled At Karan Aujla's Concert? Team Calls Viral Videos 'Fake'

Abhishek Malhan’s team calls viral video ‘fake’

Abhishek Malhan is NOT dating Jiya Shankar

Rumours were rife that Abhishek is dating his Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-participant Jiya Shankar. However, Jiya was quick to respond by shutting them down. She penned a long note on her X handle, “I’m saying this ONE LAST TIME to whoever it concerns! I have nothing to do with Fukra Insaan or the meme pages. We only shared a friendship bond, which no longer exists. I don’t even follow any of these meme pages or have any idea how this works. I’ve always believed they’re doing this for views, and I’m not sure if anyone pays for it, but if the blame falls on me with terrible comments about my character and family, hear it panda gang: I’M SELF MADE LOUD & PROUD! I am because of me, not because of anyone else. Far above these CHEAP STUNTS! So stay in your lane, and keep my mother’s and my names out of your dirty mouths."